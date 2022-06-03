Legacies: Penultimate Episode Promo Teases Biggest Battle Yet

The end is near for The CW's Legacies.

The series, which was canceled last month after four seasons, has just two episodes left.

On Legacies Season 4 Episode 19, airing June 9, the war between Ken and the Salvatore School finally arrives, and we should probably prepare for some more big deaths.

If you watch Legacies online, you know Kaleb was killed by Ken in one of the biggest twists in the history of the series.

This development successfully raised the stakes for everyone, but it will be intriguing to see how Cleo channels her rage into wiping out Ken for good.

Then again, The CW released the above photo for the penultimate episode, featuring Chris Lee as Kaleb.

Could it be a misdirect?

We already know Ken is proving to be a formidable foe, but the Salvatore School will have plenty of tricks up its sleeves to enact a plan of attack.

The intriguing aspect of the battle will be whether Aurora sides with Ken or the school.

Aurora has been battling some deeply-rooted trauma, but she started to understand the true extent of Ken's machinations on Legacies Season 4 Episode 18.

As a result, it's hard to imagine Aurora staying on the side of bad for long. She built a strong bond with Lizzie during their time on the road.

"Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) presents a challenge to Ken (guest star Luke Mitchell), which he has to accept," reads the logline.

"Cleo (Omono Okojie) is set on revenge," it continues.

"The Super Squad prepares for the battle of their lives. Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shaghasemi) has some unexpected visitors."

The Landon part is especially surprising. We know he's now the person who helps people get to peace in Limbo, so perhaps he'll meet Kaleb and whoever else gets caught up in the battle.

On an ominous note, the official teaser from The CW says "final two episodes this season," and given that the show has been canceled, it's surprising the marketing hasn't switching things up to tout the series finale.

Check out the teaser below, and hit the comments with your thoughts!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.