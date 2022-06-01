Legacies Series Finale Photos: It All Comes Down to This...

Legacies fans were dealt a huge blow last month...

The CW postponed the final three episodes of Legacies Season 4...

and then the network canceled the series.

It was a shocking turn of events, and all we can do is tune into the beloved supernatural drama when it returns Thursday, June 2.

Now, the network has released three photos for Legacies Season 4 Episode 20, aka the series finale.

We see Hope at what looks to be an assembly at the school, spearheaded by Alaric.

Given that it sounds like the battle with Ken plays out on Legacies Season 4 Episode 19, it sounds like the series finale will very much be about the aftermath of it.

"Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), MG (Quincy Fouse), Kaleb (Chris Lee), Jed (Ben Levin), Cleo (Omono Okojie) and Alaric (Matthew Davis) reflect on recent events and what comes next for each of them," reads the official description for "Just Don't Be A Stranger, Okay?"

"Hope and Lizzie each find solace from unexpected yet welcome sources," the logline concludes.

The episode was co-written by series creator Julie Plec and showrunner Brett Matthews, and Plec recently revealed that The CW gave the creatives a heads up that the show might not make the cut.

“One last thing re: Roswell and Legacies. (The CW CEO) Mark Pedowitz & his team at The CW had the class & grace to warn the shows that they might not survive, even if The CW wanted them," Plec tweeted following the cancellation.

"Because of that, the season finales of both shows were carefully crafted to also work as series finales."

“I can speak for #Legacies in saying that Brett and I and the writing team poured all kinds of love into it. And there are a couple surprises for long-time #TVDU fans that may just blow your mind.”

While other details are scarce about the series finale, rumors have circulated in recent weeks that Candice King would be returning as Caroline and Joseph Morgan as Klaus Mikaelson.

Morgan has been teasing fans on Twitter with coded messages and videos, seemingly teasing a return for the series finale.

However, the star has been busy shooting Titans Season 4, so it's hard to imagine he will return.

Then again, it's possible he could have filmed some audio to be played on the series finale that gives Hope a glimpse of her father's time on the other side.

If you watch Legacies online, you know Klaus has been unable to find peace following the conclusion of The Originals.

What are your thoughts on the first photos and plot details for the finale?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.