Joseph Morgan Could Be Returning for the Legacies Finale, & The Originals Fans Are Freaking Out

Joseph Morgan played Klaus Mikaelson to perfection for seven years across The Vampire Diaries and its spinoff, The Originals.

Recent social media posts have left fans wondering whether he will appear in the forthcoming series finale of Legacies following its cancellation.

The third series in The Vampire Diaries Universe has featured plenty of faces from the past, and fans have been begging for more Klaus content since The Originals Season 5 Episode 13.

If you watch The Originals online, you know Klaus was killed off in the final scene of the New Orleans-set drama.

Morgan took to social media Wednesday to address the speculation.

“First of all, I haven’t seen any cast from the TVDU in years, not in person at least, I promise you that,” Morgan tweeted.

“All this speculation is gonna drive you crazy."

"Let go of these nonsense theories about hidden codes, Everyone knows Klaus Mikaelson is dead.”

Ominously, the way the message was shared means the first letter of each new line spelled out "finale," and with the Legacies series finale set for next month, we have some questions.

The star followed the tweet up with a video that left us with even more questions, especially given that the first letter of each sentence in the video spells out "Legacies."

Given that Legacies was canceled while the creatives had hope for a fifth season, it's hard to believe we will get a satisfactory conclusion for the show or the larger universe.

Stranger things have happened.

Earlier this month, series creator Julie Plec claimed that CW execs gave the heads up that the series might not survive.

“Mark Pedowitz [and] his team at The CW had the class [and] grace to warn the shows that they might not survive, even if The CW wanted them,” Plec tweeted.

“Because of that, the season finales of both shows were carefully crafted to also work as series finales.”

“I can speak for Legacies in saying that Brett [Matthews] and I and the writing team poured all kinds of love into it."

"And there are a couple surprises for long-time #TVDU fans that may just blow your mind.”

Legacies Season 4 has featured a wealth of Originals stars, including Rebecca Breeds, Riley Voelkel, Charles Michael Davis, Claire Holt, and Nathaniel Buzzolic.

Most of those stars were kept under wraps until the CW unveiled the synopsis for the episodes they appeared in, so maybe Klaus will appear.

What are your thoughts on the teases from Morgan?

Do you think he should return?

Legacies returns June 2, with the series finale set for June 16.

