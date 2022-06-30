Love Island: Sarah Hyland to Host Peacock Revamp

It turns out, Peacock is switching everything up when it comes to Love Island.

The fourth season of the hit dating format will air its first season on the streaming service, beginning July 19, with six episodes planned per week.

With a new home, a new filming location, and even a new narrator, many questioned whether Arielle Vandenberg would return as host.

We now have our answer...

Peacock revealed Thursday that Modern Family star Sarah Hyland will be hosting the new season.

It is a bit of a shocker when you consider how well Vandenberg was received, but it does seem like Peacock wants to effectively make a new show.

The move to streaming will result in a steamier iteration of the format, according to the streaming service.

Hyland is best known for her starring role as Haley Dunphy on Golden Globe and 5-consecutive Emmy-award winning hit ABC comedy series Modern Family.

Hyland has been working in film and television since she was four years old. She made her debut in Howard Stern’s Private Parts, and at the age of eight landed the role of Molly in ABC’s Annie.

Hyland will also be starring in Peacock’s highly-anticipated upcoming comedy series, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, which is set to launch on November 23.

Peacock poached Love Island from CBS in a highly competitive situation, ordering two seasons for its streaming service.

It was announced earlier this month that narrator of the original UK series, Iain Stirling, would be lending his voice to the revamp.

“The moment the decision was made to bring an all-new version of LOVE ISLAND to Peacock, we knew we had to get Iain on board,” said Jenny Groom, EVP Entertainment Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal.

Groom continued, “Iain embodies everything fans love about the show – humor, irreverence and cheeky fun. LOVE ISLAND would not be the same without him.”

The new series will not be shot abroad. Instead, the singles will be somewhere on the California coast.

Love Island Season 2 shot in Vegas due to the pandemic, and it was arguably the best season of the series, so we're sure the California coast will be just fine.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Check out the new trailer.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.