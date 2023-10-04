Love Island Games: Peacock Spinoff Announces Returning Cast

Are you ready for a new chapter in the Love Island franchise?

Peacock is turning up the heat with the debut of Love Island Games, premiering November 1, exclusively on the streaming service.

The series brings faces from the U.S. and international iterations together as they compete in games.

But who's along for the ride?

Check out the cast below.

- Eyal Booker (Season 4, U.K.)

- Georgia Steel (Season 4, U.K.)

- Jack Fowler (Season 4, U.K.)

- Megan Barton-Hanson (Season 4, U.K.)

- Curtis Pritchard (Season 5, U.K.)

- Mike Boateng (Season 6, U.K.)

- Liberty Poole (Season 7, U.K.)

- Toby Aromolaran (Season 7, U.K.)

- Scott Van-der Sluis (Season 10, U.K. and Season 5, USA)

- Kyra Green (Season 1, USA)

- Ray Gantt (Season 1, USA)

- Justine Ndiba (Winner Season 2, USA)

- Cely Vazquez (Season 2, USA)

- Johnny Middlebrooks (Season 2, USA)

- Carrington Rodriguez (Season 2, USA)

- Deb Chubb (Season 4, USA)

- Courtney Boerner (Season 4, USA)

- Zeta Morrison (Winner Season 4, USA)

- Imani Wheeler (Season 5, USA)

- Callum Hole (Season 4, AUS)

- Mitch Hibberd (Winner Season 3 and Season 4, AUS)

- Tina Provis (Winner Season 3 and Season 4, AUS)

- Jessica Losurdo (Season 4, AUS)

- Steph Blackos (Season 2, F.R.)

- Lisa Celander (Season 3, S.E.)

- Aurelia Lamprecht (Season 4, D.E.)

Set in Fiji, the first season of Peacock’s Love Island Games will bring together fan-favorite Islanders from various Love Island series across the globe – USA, U.K., Australia, and beyond – for a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of Love Island Games.

In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favorite Islanders are faced with both team and couples' challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns that help control the game like never before.

Maya Jama will host the new Original series alongside U.K. comedian Iain Stirling, who reprises his role as narrator.

New episodes will stream six episodes a week.

Check out the promo below. It looks very different from any iteration of the show we've watched.

