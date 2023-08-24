Love Island Spinoff Taps UK Host Maya Jama

With Love Island Season 5 wrapping up soon on Peacock, the streaming service is looking to the future.

As previously reported, Love Island Games will premiere later this year.

Now, we know who will be hosting the spinoff.

Maya Jama, host of the U.K. iteration of the dating series, will be headlining the project.

Iain Stirling, the narrator of Love Island U.K. and USA, will join Jama.

The new Original series from ITV Entertainment premieres exclusively on Peacock beginning Wednesday, November 1, with new episodes streaming six days a week.

Set in Fiji, the series "will bring together fan-favorite Islanders from various Love Island series across the globe – USA, U.K., Australia and beyond – for a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of Love Island Games," the logline reveals.

"In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favorite Islanders are faced with both team and couples' challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns like never before."

Love Island has been a big success story around the world, with new editions popping up in different countries at a fast pace.

The franchise has plenty of vibrant reality T.V. personalities who are ripe for the drama required to be on the show.

Love Island U.K. star Scott van-der-Sluis recently joined the cast of the U.S. iteration, airing nightly on Peacock.

With plenty of shows worldwide, the trick will be in the casting to assess whether the new series is a success story.

Revamping the rules is interesting because it means the show will be a challenge for all of the returning faces.

Peacock will reveal casting news nearer to transmission, but we're sure this will be one to watch.

