Manifest Spoilers: Everything We Know About Season 4!

Manifest is coming back for a fourth season!

That much we've known for almost a year.

But, what else do we know about the next season of the mystery drama?

Netflix Saved the Series Following NBC's Cancellation

NBC canceled Manifest after three seasons in 2021, leading to an outpouring of support from fans.

A movement quickly got off the ground to bring the series back from the dead.

Despite cast options expiring and Warner Bros. scaling back its efforts to find a home, the fans won.

They streamed the series in their droves when it dropped on Netflix, urging the streaming service to re-enter negotiations with Warner Bros.

There were reports that NBC was interested in reviving the show, too.

They clearly didn't know a good thing until they lost it!

“What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime," said showrunner Jeff Rake when Netflix picked the show up.

"Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life."

How Many Episodes Are Left?

When Netflix picked the show up, it confirmed it was for one last season.

Fortunately, the streaming service picked up 20 new episodes to bring the show to a close.

At the time, there were conflicting reports on whether the show would drop at once.

Thankfully, the streamer revealed during its Geeked Week event in June 2022 that it would air in two parts.

Has the Endgame Changed Due to the Final Season Announcement?

Rake initially had a six-season plan for the show, which will be accelerated somewhat by the decision to end the show.

"The endgame won't change at all...I am absolutely confident that 20 episodes gives me enough time to tell the entirety of the story as I always intended to," he told Entertainment Weekly.

The good news is that it sounds like things will be much faster-paced as we reach a conclusion.

Who doesn't love a fast-paced drama?

Who's In? Who's Out?

Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, J.R. Ramirez, Parvinder Kaur, Luna Blaise, Ty Doran, and Holly Taylor are back as series regulars for Season 4.

Athena Karkanis and Jack Messina have exited the series following the Manifest Season 3 finale.

Matt Long is also set to return after fans were left to believe the character of Zeke would be written out.

Hooray, right?

Filming is Underway

Filming got underway in November 2021, according to Ramirez, who shared a photo from the set.

With 20 episodes to shoot, the series will probably be in production for quite a while yet.

We'll keep you up to speed on all the filming updates as they are released.

When Will it Air?

After months of no information whatsoever, Netflix confirmed a fall launch in June 2022.

A definite date has yet to be narrowed down, but given that there's a lot of excitement for these new episodes, expect a heavy promotional campaign so the streamer can make fans aware it's back on the air.

With the news that the show is being split up, we should expect 10 episodes this year, and the final 10 in the spring of summer 2023.

Exciting, right?

We Have a Sneak Peek.

Netflix gave fans their first look at the series during Geeked Week with a clip that showed Michaela sneaking her way onto the docks.

She was seemingly following a calling.

The clip left fans with more questions than answers, and somehow, we're intrigued.

It's certainly a shocking scene, and you can watch it below.

What Will Manifest Season 4 be About?

Netflix is largely keeping fans in the dark about what to expect.

When it picked up the series, this is the logline the streamer shared:

When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved.

Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years — and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they’re all given a second chance.

But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible in this emotionally rich, unexpected journey into a world grounded in hope, heart, and destiny.

Will Netflix Stream Past Seasons?

Yes, Netflix signed a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to carry the series worldwide.

It has yet to premiere in many territories, but expect it to be on Netflix across the globe priot to the Season 4 premiere.

Exciting times, right?

Over to you, Manifest fanatics!

What are your thoughts on everything you've heard about the final season?

Are you ready for the big goodbye?

Hit the comments below.

