Matthew Fox: Lost Alum Reveals How Last Light Lured Him Out of Retirement

Matthew Fox is opening up about his acting hiatus following the conclusion of Lost in 2010.

The 55-year-old shed light on his new Peacock series, Last Light, and how it brought him back to TV screens.

"I kind of had a bucket list in my mind of things that I wanted to accomplish in the business, and after I did Bone Tomahawk in 2014 that had kind of completed the bucket list," Fox said at the Monte-Carlo Film Festival over the weekend, according to Variety.

"I wanted to do a Western. It's a very odd Western, but it's a Western. And so that sort of completed the bucket list."

"At that time in my life, our kids were at an age where I felt like I needed to really reengage," he continued.

"I had been focused on work for some time, and [my wife] Margherita had been running the family so beautifully, but I felt like it was time to be home, and I really felt like I was retiring from the business, and working on other creative elements that are really personal to me – some music and writing."

Fox admitted that executive producing and starring in Last Light was an excellent opportunity to bring him back to the small screen.

"I kind of got to a point where I thought that maybe the bucket list included executive producing," he said.

"I'd never done that before. The opportunity to be involved in 'Last Light' came along, and so I wanted to give it a shot. And it felt like the right time."

"So it just all kind of came together. It felt like it was the moment to jump back in, and see how it felt to be in front of a camera again, and to act again," Fox added.

"And it was surprisingly rewarding. And I felt really good doing it, and with this incredible group of people, and the collaborative aspect of it, and how well we all bonded, how much we believed in the project."

"And it turned out to be a fantastic experience."

"Petro-chemist Andy Yeats knows how dependent the world is on oil; if something were to happen to the world’s oil supply, it would set off a chain reaction: transportation would grind to a halt, supplies would cease to be delivered, law enforcement would be overwhelmed," reads the logline for Last Light.

"While on a business trip to the Middle East, Andy realizes that his worst fears are coming true and his family is separated at this crucial moment," the logline continues.

"His teenage daughter, Laura, is alone at home in London while his wife, Elena, and young son, Sam, are in Paris."

"Amid this chaos, each family member will sacrifice everything to find one another, despite the distance and the dangers that separate them."

The cast also includes Joanne Froggatt, Alyth Ross, Taylor Fay, Amber Rose Revah, Victor Alli, Tom Wlaschiha, and Hakeem Jomah.

