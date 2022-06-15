My Policeman: Harry Styles and Emma Corrin Star in First Trailer for Prime Video Movie

My Policeman looks set to leave viewers in tears.

Amazon Studios on Wednesday dropped a teaser trailer for its Harry Styles and Emma Corrin starter.

The romantic drama finds Styles playing Tom Burgess, a policeman in 1950s Brighton.

On the surface, he appears to have it all after marrying school teacher Marion (Corrin).

However, Tom is also having a relationship with museum curator Patrick (David Dawson).

Michael Grandage directed the movie, written by Ron Nyswaner, based on the book from Bethan Roberts.

The cast also includes Linus Roach (as older Tom), Gina McKee (older Marion), and Rupert Everett (older Patrick).

The official teaser highlights both of Tom's relationships, and how they play out.

One of the most striking scenes shows Tom burning what looks to be his uniform, possibly teasing him leaving the force behind for good.

"A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, 'My Policeman' follows three young people – policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson)– as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain," the official synopsis teases.

"Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past," it continues.

"Based on the book by Bethan Roberts, director Michael Grandage carves a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness."

My Policeman will hit select theaters on October 21 before becoming available to stream on Prime Video on November 4.

We live in an age where the window between theater and at-home is diminishing, so it's good that fans who don't want to venture out to the theater will be able to watch it soon after its launch.

Check out the teaser below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

