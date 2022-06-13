Roswell, New Mexico Exclusive Clip: Max and Liz Talk Science and The Future

Max and Liz are doing better than ever.

After the events of Roswell, New Mexico Season 3, the bond between the two has only strengthened, and they're a well-oiled machine at this point. But after the engagement that wasn't on Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 1, it'd be normal for Liz to wonder if everything between them was still okay.

As you'll see in this exclusive clip ahead of Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 2, Liz and Max discuss the light show that rained down on them and also talk about where their relationship stands.

While the audience knows that the spontaneous rain shower was alien in nature, that fact hasn't quite made its way to our favorite humans and aliens, who don't believe what they witnessed was anything more than a weather anomaly.

But in a town like Roswell, is anything ever random?

It's nice to see a little slice of normalcy for the couple that has been through so much. Perhaps, they weren't expecting to spend their morning coffee catch-up discussing potential alien activity, but to be honest, that's something they should be accustomed to at this point.

Liz checking in with her beau to ensure he's okay after their rooftop chat further cements how much they've matured and settled into their relationship. Liz has clearly worked hard to find a work-life balance and has succeeded. When the time is right, they can take the next steps on their journey.

And in the meantime, Sheriff Evans isn't going anywhere.

Elsewhere this hour, Liz will get a surprise visitor connected to her past, and this visitor will come bearing gifts. Will these be gifts of the good variety or the bad variety?

That is the golden question.

We'll also see an angry Max when he realizes Anatsa is investigating the bank heists.

Anatsa will undoubtedly be looking to break a rather enticing story, and it will put Isobel in a weird position if her brother and the person she loves are at odds.

Isobel never got around to telling Anatsa she was alien, so the reporter has no idea she's on the cusp of finding out information that many people may not be ready for her to know.

And if all this action wasn't enough to keep our attention, we're also poised to get our Michael and Alex fix as the two continue to navigate life after moving in together.

It promises to be a rather gripping hour of sci-fi drama. So, make sure to check out this exclusive clip ahead of the installment and drop all your comments down below.

You can watch Roswell, New Mexico on The CW Mondays at 8/7c. And you can follow our reviews at TV Fanatic.

Whitney Evans is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.