Stranger Things' David Harbour Calls Winona Ryder the 'Vital Beating Heart Behind Every Season' in Moving Tribute

David Harbour took to Instagram this week to pay tribute to his Stranger Things co-star, Winona Ryder.

"The vital beating heart behind every season of ST is Joyce and Winona Ryder’s stunning performance for the last 7 years," Harbour shared, alongside a photo of Joyce and Hopper from Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 7.

"Joyce will save her son, all the Hawkins kids, her old pal Hopper and the withering magnetism of her funky kitchen magnets," he concluded the emotional post.

The post has clocked in at over one million likes less than 24 hours after it was published, highlighting that the series is as popular as ever.

In the comments section, fans quickly theorized that something bad could happen to Joyce in the final two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4.

"This is making me think something bad is gonna happen to her," one fan commented.

Another fan was bursting with praise for Joyce, sharing the following:

"Honestly joyce byers is the best stranger things character. everything about her is perfect."

Stranger Things Season 4 found Joyce embarking on a dangerous mission to save Hopper from a Russian prison.

On Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 7, they had an emotional reunion, several months after Joyce believed her love interest to be dead.

As a result, it will feel like a long wait for the final two episodes of the season.

The series returned after an almost three-year hiatus last month, exploding back into a pop culture in a big way.

The power of the series has sent Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" back into the charts around the world.

The latest season also broke some records for Netflix, becoming the most-watched English language drama in a week.

The series is poised to overtake Bridgerton as the streaming service's biggest English language series in its first 28 days sometime this week.

The success of the series has found many fans and critics pondering whether the buzz would be better if an episode dropped each week.

Netflix's head of scripted series for U.S. and Canada, Peter Friedlander, has revealed there are no plans to switch things up.

“For the fans of Stranger Things, this is how they’ve been watching that show, and I think to change that on them would be disappointing,” he said to Variety.

“To not give them exactly what they’ve been expecting — which is Stranger Things is a seasonal experience, they go through that with them — I think that it would be an abrupt change for the member.”

“We fundamentally believe that we want to give our members the choice in how they view,” he explained.

“And so giving them that option on these scripted series to watch as much as they want to watch when they watch it, is still fundamental to what we want to provide."

"And so when you see something like a batched season with ‘Stranger Things,’ this is our attempt at making sure we can get shows out quicker to the members.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.