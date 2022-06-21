Stranger Things Season 4, Part 2 Trailer Teases the End of Hawkins, Vecna's Last Stand, & More

Netflix's decision to save the final two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 until July 1 didn't go down well with fans.

The streaming service dropped a full-length trailer for the final two episodes on Tuesday, and it looks like we're in for another A+ conclusion for the 1980s-set drama.

The mission to save Hawkins is poised to be Eleven's biggest battle to date, and after learning how she and Vecna know each other on Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 7, well, it's going to lead to some more heartbreak.

One Last Battle - Stranger Things

The trailer utilizes Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," once again to build the tension as all of these characters prepare to fight demons, both literal and physical.

One scene that sticks out from the trailer features Max caught by Vecna again, likely teasing a brutal beatdown between the pair.

Nancy in Creel House - Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 7

We don't know whether Kate Bush's hit song will be able to save Max a second time, but the rest of Hawkins' finest will be on the case.

Yes, we see everyone uniting for the battle. Even Eleven is back in Hawkins, after what looks to be her escaping from the Nina laboratory by blowing it up.

A part of the allure of the series has been in Eleven's powers.

No one knows the true extent of them, and thus far, the series has been holding back.

Not Again - Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 7

With Stranger Things Season 4 set to lead into a final season, we should expect Eleven to reach her full potential.

There are so many thrilling moments in the trailer, and we think you should check it out for yourself.

A lot is riding on these final two episodes.

The series broke Netflix records, becoming the most-watched English Language drama in its opening weekend, first week, and 28 days on the air.

Eddie Munson - Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 1

Stranger Things Season 4 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair).

The cast also includes Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), and Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner).

Additional Cast Members include Jamie Campbell Bower (Peter Ballard), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Eduardo Franco (Argyle), Sherman Augustus (Lt. Colonel Sullivan), Mason Dye (Jason Carver), and Nikola Djuricko (Yuri).

Making a Face - Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 1

The season 4 cast is rounded out by Tom Wlaschiha (Dmitri), Myles Truitt (Patrick), Regina Ting Chen (Ms. Kelly), Grace Van Dien (Chrissy), Logan Riley Bruner (Fred Benson), and Logan Allen (Jake).

Elodie Grace Orkin (Angela), John Reynolds (Officer Callahan), Rob Morgan (Chief Powell), Joe Chrest (Ted Wheeler), Catherine Curtin (Claudia Henderson), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), and Robert Englund (Victor Creel) also star.  

Check out the thrilling trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

