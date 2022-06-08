Stranger Things Season 4 Sets More Netflix Records, On Track to Become Most Watched English Language Series

Stranger Things continues to be a huge hit for Netflix.

The streaming service announced Tuesday that Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 secured 335.01 million hours viewed during its first full week of release.

The series is now at #3 on the all-time list for English-language series on the service.

it is just behind Bridgerton Season 2 (656 million) and Bridgerton Season 1 (625 million), but both of the Bridgerton entries account for 28 days of viewership.

As a result, Stranger Things is expected to crush the records set by Bridgerton in the next few days.

Stranger Things is also the most-viewed English-language show in a single week on the streamer, crushing Bridgerton's 251.74 million minutes viewed.

Stranger Things Season 3 is #4 on the list of most-watched English-language series in their first 28 days, boasting 582.1 million hours viewed.

While there's been much debate about whether the series should switch to a weekly release for its final season, Netflix's head of scripted series for U.S. and Canada, Peter Friedlander, has revealed there are no plans to switch things up.

“For the fans of Stranger Things, this is how they’ve been watching that show, and I think to change that on them would be disappointing,” he said to Variety.

“To not give them exactly what they’ve been expecting — which is Stranger Things is a seasonal experience, they go through that with them — I think that it would be an abrupt change for the member.”

“We fundamentally believe that we want to give our members the choice in how they view,” he explained.

“And so giving them that option on these scripted series to watch as much as they want to watch when they watch it, is still fundamental to what we want to provide."

"And so when you see something like a batched season with ‘Stranger Things,’ this is our attempt at making sure we can get shows out quicker to the members.”

What are your thoughts on the success of Stranger Things?

Hit the comments below.

Stream the first four seasons on Netflix.

Renewal Scorecard: Which Shows Didn't Survive the Bloodiest Season in Years?! Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.