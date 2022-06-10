The Boys Renewed for Season 4

The Boys is not slowing down at Prime Video.

The hit comic book adaptation has been renewed for a fourth season, it has been announced.

News of the renewal comes just over a week following its return for Season 3, which Amazon claims is up 17% in viewership vs. The Boys Season 2 and 234% vs. The Boys Season 1.

The Boys Season 3 is set to conclude on July 8.

“Speaking for the cast and crew, we’re so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more,” showrunner Eric Kripke said in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys’ fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we’re living in."

"Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success.”

Added Amazon Studios’ Head of Global Television Vernon Sanders: “From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season 3 of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder — an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season."

"The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real."

"This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that."

"We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers.”

“The Boys producers and cast have proven year after year that there is no bar they can’t jump over," said Jeff Frost, President, Sony Pictures Television and Jason Clodfelter, co-President, Sony Pictures Television.

"We are incredibly proud of this brilliant and subversive genre bending series."

"Our relationship with Prime Video is much more than a partnership, it's more like extended family."

"Everyone here at Sony Pictures Television is thankful to join Prime Video and Eric Kripke for another successful season."

The Boys franchise also now includes an eight-episode anthology animated series, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, now streaming on Prime Video, as well as the Untitled Boys Spinoff, set at America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes, which is currently in production.

The franchise has been huge for the streaming service, so the speedy renewal makes sense.

