This Is Going To Hurt Series Premiere Exclusive Clip: A Medical Emergency in an Elevator

Ben Whishaw is as charismatic as ever on the AMC+ and Sundance Now medical drama This Is Going To Hurt.

The highly-anticipated series receives its stateside debut tomorrow (June 2), and TV Fanatic has an exclusive first look.

Whishaw plays a doctor named Adam Kay, who finds himself trying to get a patient some urgent care.

However, things take a potentially dangerous turn, and the patient is left wondering whether Adam is a real doctor.

We don't want to go into too many details because it will ruin the surprise of the clip.

The series is based on Adam Kay’s award-winning international memoir of the same name.

Created, written, and executive produced by Kay, This Is Going To Hurt follows Adam (Whishaw), a doctor who is finding his way through the ranks of hospital hierarchy, the crippling hours, and terrifying responsibilities.

Adam is overwhelmed by stress, 97-hour work weeks, and life-and-death decisions while desperately clinging to his personal life.

In the premiere episode, we find Adam juggling his personal life with his hectic job in the labor ward. In the chaos of the day, Adam makes a mistake.

The cast also includes Ambika Mod, Alex Jennings, Michele Austin, Rory Fleck Byrne, Ashley McGuire, and Kadiff Kirwan.

The series premiered in the UK on BBC One earlier this year to critical acclaim.

The series nature of the storylines are infused with comedy to make them easier to digest for viewers.

Check out the exclusive clip below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.