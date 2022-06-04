Watch Legacies Online: Season 4 Episode 18

at .

Did the Salvatore students find a way to destroy Ken and the Gods?

Legacies Season 4 Episode 18 revealed some shocking details about the mythology that came before the characters.

The Last Battle - Legacies

Meanwhile, Kaleb and Cleo worked together to decipher the truth about her powers.

Elsewhere, Lizzie and Hope had to come to terms with their actions during recent events.

Was there a way forward for them?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Legacies Season 4 Episode 18 Quotes

We can be civilized, you and I. There's really only one person who needs to die. The Tribrid.

Ken

I was asleep when you entered my mind earlier. This time, I'm awake.

God

Legacies Season 4 Episode 18

Legacies Season 4 Episode 18 Photos

Hope Speaks - Legacies Season 4 Episode 18
Aurora Wonders What's Next - Legacies Season 4 Episode 18
Jen Listens to Aurora - Legacies Season 4 Episode 18
Hope Vs. Alaric - Legacies Season 4 Episode 18
Alaric Spars - Legacies Season 4 Episode 18
Ken's Plan - Legacies Season 4 Episode 18
