Watch Legacies Online: Season 4 Episode 19

Who did not survive the final battle with Ken?

On Legacies Season 4 Episode 19, tensions mounted as Lizzie fretted about her decision to detonate the bomb.

Alaric at a Grave? - Legacies Season 4 Episode 19

As Aurora questioned her decision, Hope worked on battle plans with the surviving members of the squad.

Meanwhile, one of the characters got a surprise visit from a parent, leading to a cameo of epic proportions.

Who was it?

Legacies Season 4 Episode 19 Quotes

All you’ve ever done is protect me. Just once, I was supposed to be protecting you.

Lizzie

Ken is the only one dying today, I promise

Lizzie

Legacies Season 4 Episode 19 Photos

