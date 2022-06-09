Legacies Season 4 Episode 19 Review: This Can Only End in Blood

Saying goodbye to Legacies is not going to be easy.

Legacies Season 4 Episode 19 perfectly highlighted that there's still a lot of life left in the series.

It's just unfortunate that we've been waiting all this time to see any form of stakes.

The Vampire Diaries and The Originals killed off characters as the shows deemed necessary, but Legacies has predominantly found loopholes to keep everyone safe.

In some aspects, the message of the series is that good will prevail, but sometimes, there are war casualties, and allowing big characters to die isn't something the series should be shying away from.

We'll start with Aurora. If you watch Legacies online, you know the broader aspect of her arc has been coming to terms with the past.

Whether that involves killing the Tribrid or realizing there's more to life than being filled with hate, it's all been part of her journey.

The Originals failed to give any semblance of a send-off for Aurora, and she felt like a loose end we'd never meet again.

Rebecca Breeds has been one of the most vital parts of Legacies Season 4 because there was a compelling story to tell here.

Aurora was dead set on killing Hope, knowing full well that it would be a middle finger to Klaus Mikaelson.

Hope understanding that Aurora was more of a casualty of her father's lack of communication was the best way for her to find peace with Aurora.

A part of me always knew that Aurora would sacrifice herself in the battle with Ken.

Her time with Lizzie reiterated that she was mentally damaged by the past, and honestly, it's hard not to sympathize with her.

Her death will go down as one of the most heartbreaking in the entire Vampire Diaries Universe for one reason:

She understood her flaws.

Aurora wore them on her sleeve, even if she had a funny way of showing that she was remorseful.

There was always a part of her that understood there was a bigger picture, and although she didn't get an on-screen reunion with Tristan, she died a heroic death.

Hope realizing that Aurora was more of a kindred spirit before it was too late resonated with me because it highlighted what Aurora chanted:

Hope inherited the best parts of her father, and while people will complain that he's this big villain until the cows come home, there was a part of Klaus that would do anything to keep his family safe.

I wish some of the Mikaelsons would have been a part of the big battle against Ken, but if the intent was to show that the Salvatore School was worthy of taking on such a villain, then I think the show accomplished its goal.

Ken was a bit of a half-baked villain, both figuratively and literally.

Luke Mitchell embodied him to perfection, but Ken had the potential to be a Klaus for a new generation of viewers, and had he been introduced as a big adversary before now, it's hard not to think that the series would be coming back for a fifth season.

There's a lot of potential with characters like the Gods, and I hope Ben and Jen continue to be a part of the series for the finale.

Piper Curda and Zane Philips played Ken's long-suffering children to perfection. These two brought an energy to the show that wasn't present, and again, I wish they got the time to shine much sooner.

Hope's arc has largely been about her struggle to live up to her namesake, and activating her Tribrid abilities was never going to be easy.

There was always going to be more things for her to work through.

"This Can Only End in Blood" put Hope in a vulnerable position as she reacted to Ken's reign of terror. A part of her wanted to go guns blazing, but she also understood that if she went full Mikaelson, she would be in a world of trouble.

Aurora: You were right about me. loved your father as much as I hated him. His spirit, his indomitable will. I wanted him to change for me, but I wasn’t enough. You were. He changed for you. And I saw in you everything I couldn’t have. I’m sorry.

Hope: I’m sorry too. For what he’s done to you, and for not seeing this side of you sooner.

Cleo realizing the true extent of her abilities was nice because Omono Okojie deserved to bring her character's arc full circle ahead of the series finale.

Cleo has been tied to the likes of Malivore, so giving her such a pivotal part in the war against Ken was a nice way to highlight the importance of the character.

Unfortunately, "This Can Only End in Blood" also suffered from some of the issues of its predecessors.

Landon being the Ferryman reminds me very much of Bonnie being the anchor to the Other Side on The Vampire Diaries.

The stakes are choked out of the narrative when people are brought back to life, and believing Kaleb, M.G., and Jed died in the battle would have been a good way to set up some new arcs for the series.

Ethan's return, only to sacrifice himself and wind up Limbo, was another tedious development.

For a show dealing with these big villains, there should have been much more stakes.

All things considered, this was probably one of the best episodes of the series.

it felt like it lived up to the shows that came before it, and honestly, minus all the Limbo stuff, it could have served as a robust series finale.

With one episode left, it's hard to be optimistic about the way things will wrap up.

There's so much left that needs to happen for Legacies to feel worthwhile, and I doubt that will happen in forty minutes.

What are your thoughts on Aurora's demise?

Do you think the series handled her death well?

What are your thoughts on everyone else making it to Limbo, and by extension, back to the real world?

Hit the comments.

Legacies concludes Thursday, June 16, at 9/8c on The CW.

