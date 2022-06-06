Westworld Season 4: James Marsden Returns

Westworld Season 4 is starting to take shape.

The hit HBO drama series returns on Sunday, June 26, with its fourth season.

Over the weekend, news broke at the show's ATX Festival panel that a fan favorite had closed a deal to return.

Yes, we're talking about James Marsden!

Unfortunately, no details about what brings the actor back as Teddy Flood have been revealed.

Teddy was a pivotal part of the first two seasons, but his time on the show came to an abrupt conclusion.

Marsden was present at the aforementioned panel as a special guest.

He was joined co-creator Lisa Joy and executive producer Alison Schapker as well as stars Jeffrey Wright, Evan Rachel Woods, Angela Sarafyan, Aurora Perrineau, and Luke Hemsworth

As for what Westworld Season 4 will be about?

HBO has dropped the following synopsis:

A dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth.

Talk about short and sweet!

It's been a long wait for new episodes, with Westworld Season 3 concluding two years ago.

Marsden has been busy since his initial exit, starring in Netflix's Dead to me, The Stand, as well as the Sonic the Hedgehog movies.

The recently released teaser trailer for Westworld Season 4 shone a very different light on the characters and their conflicts.

"Season four is going to be more of the Westworld you've come to expect and more digging down into some issues and some technology that is going to look familiar to us, as always," Wright previously told Deadline.

"Bernard is still trying to solve it all, and he is still very much a part of the struggle. The struggle goes on, and Bernard is right there at the center of it. It's gonna be fun."

Check out the official teaser below and hit the comments with your thoughts on Marsden's return!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.