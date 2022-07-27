Bad Sisters Trailer Teases a Comedic Murder Mystery from Sharon Horgan

Sharon Horgan's latest series looks like another winner.

Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer for its new, witty, and darkly comedic murder mystery series Bad Sisters, the latest comedy from Emmy Award nominee and BAFTA Award-winning creator and star Sharon Horgan.

The 10-episode series will debut globally with the first two episodes on Friday, August 19, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through October 14.

"The tight-knit Garvey sisters have always looked out for each other," reads the logline.

"When their brother-in-law winds up dead, his life insurers launch an investigation to prove malicious intent—and set their sights on the sisters, all of whom had ample reason to kill him," it concludes.

The trailer certainly captures the tone you'd expect, given the subject matter.

The casting is on point, and from the trailer alone, you can tell this is a believable group of sisters.

In addition to Horgan, the Bad Sisters ensemble cast is led by Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson as the Garvey sisters.

Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab and newcomer Saise Quinn round out the ensemble cast.

The series will mark Horgan’s first project to premiere from a first-look deal with Apple TV+ and is produced by her Merman production company.

The series is executive produced and written by Horgan with Brett Baer and Dave Finkel who adapted it from the Belgian version of the series “Clan,” which was created by Malin-Sarah Gozin.

Horgan, Faye Dorn, and Clelia Mountford executive produce for Merman; and Gozin, Bert Hamelinck and Michael Sagol executive produce for Caviar.

In addition to Horgan, Baer and Finkel, the series is written by Karen Cogan, Ailbhe Keogan, Daniel Cullen, Perrie Balthazar and Paul Howard. Dearbhla Walsh, Josephine Bornebusch, and Rebecca Gatward serve as directors.

Walsh also serves as executive producer.

