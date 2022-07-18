CBS Shakeup: Blood and Treasure Returns to the Schedule Temporarily as Big Brother Eviction Banished to Friday

CBS is switching its programming up for one week only.

CBS News coverage of the House select committee’s public hearings on Jan. 6 will be broadcast Thursday, July 21 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET).

The move means that Big Brother will be vacating its 9:00-10 PM, ET slot this week.

Instead, the weekly eviction episode of the hit reality series will move to Friday, July 22 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), replacing the previously scheduled second season premiere of Secret Celebrity Renovation.

The latter will now move to Friday, July 29 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT).

A Big Brother eviction on a Friday will certainly be different, and it will be exciting to see whether fans will follow the show to this special night.

Eviction episodes are typically the highest-rated episodes of the long-running reality series.

It's unclear whether the episode will still be filmed Thursday, and if so, it would mean that the live feeds would be down for a longer-than-usual time at this point in the season.

Big Brother returned earlier this month and remains a strong performer, but the series hasn't been controversy-free.

The series has caught heat for the houseguests' treatment of Taylor Hale.

Paloma Aguilar was removed from the house ahead of the first eviction episode after viewers noticed erratic behavior on the live feed and on the CBS broadcasts of the show.

Granted, those episodes drastically scaled back the behavior.

Joining Big Brother on Friday is the Blood and Treasure Season 2 premiere, which recenlty moved to Paramount+ after an almost three-year wait between seasons.

However, CBS is billing this as a "one-time special showing," so viewers will need to embrace the world of streaming to watch the rest of the series.

It isn't a bad idea to get fans invested and then send them to the world of streaming, and maybe it's the sign of things to come.

EVIL moved over to Paramount+ without airing episodes of its second season on CBS, but SEAL Team got a four-episode sendoff from CBS.

What are your thoughts on the shakeup?

Will you follow Big Brother to Friday this week?

Hit the comments below.

