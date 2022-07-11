Days of Our Lives Spoilers Week of 7-11-22: Sami's World Turned Upside Down

Sorry, Lumi fans. While Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 7-11-22 suggest that Lucas and Sami will have a wedding, it doesn't look like they will get married. And with Sami slated to leave on July 15, there's not much time for a do-over. According to the spoiler video, Sami thinks she's finally going to get her happily ever after, only for Chad to rush in and grab Lucas by the collar. Chad thinks that Lucas killed Abigail. He's probably wrong, but that doesn't mean that's the end of Lucas' trouble. Days of Our Lives Classic Couple Spotlight: Lucas and Sami Start Gallery Chad helped Lucas cover up his involvement in Sami's kidnapping, and he will likely accuse Lucas of killing Abigail to keep the lies going. That means Sami will learn the truth and kick Lucas to the curb. Ugh. Lucas and Sami have always been the "it" couple. No one can handle Sami's tantrums and impulsivity as well as Lucas can, and when he was drinking, Sami was the only one who could get through to him. But now, the writers have turned Lucas into a quasi-villain. Only time will tell if this is supposed to be a bump in the road for a Sami and EJ reunion. Hopefully not. EJ has done far worse things to Sami, and she's taken him back every time. This is also the same soap opera where a former serial killer is now a hero. Besides, since Allison Sweeney is only available on a part-time basis, there's not much point in putting her back with EJ, who is in Salem full-time. Most likely, Sami will leave town to lick her wounds. This whole story seems like a convoluted mess and a slap in the face to Lumi fans. We've waited forever for our couple to get together, only for the writers to destroy the relationship once it happened. We have eight official Days of Our Lives spoilers. Please scroll down to see what else is going on.

EJ is displeased when Johnny informs him it's Lucas and Sami's wedding day.

EJ knows that Lucas kidnapped Sami, but is that all there is to his upset?

He told Belle he was over Sami, but it doesn't seem like it.

On the other hand, he might have been hoping Sami could be his rebound since Belle seems to have lost interest in him.

Allie presses Nicole about her feelings for Eric.

Stop. Just stop.

Nicole and Eric are over. Nicole is marrying Rafe.

There is no reason for all of Salem to try to undo that. Just be happy that Nicole has found someone new!

Lucas makes a confession to Will.

It's unlikely that Lucas will tell Will that he kidnapped Sami.

He was acting weird last time Will saw him, though, and he probably is going to admit he doesn't remember the night Abigail was killed.

Lucas isn't the murderer, but he suddenly fell off the wagon, and his lack of memory makes him a convenient suspect. Will might try to get to the bottom of it to clear his dad's name.

Kate has a slip of the tongue with Chad.

Until now, Chad believed that Lucas didn't know that Abigail knew the truth.

Kate is probably going to let the truth slip. And then Chad will assume Lucas killed Abigail.

Chad is a loose cannon right now who jumps on any shred of evidence and gets physical with the suspects. This needs to stop.

Lucas and Sami's wedding begins.

Lumi fans may be able to get a few moments of happiness before everything falls apart.

Sami thinks she's finally going to have her happily ever after, and she and Lucas may have a few romantic moments.

Unfortunately, it's not going to last, and these two probably aren't going to tie the knot.

Lucas and Sami's wedding takes an unexpected turn.

As mentioned above, loose cannon Chad is busy attacking anyone he thinks could have killed Abigail.

This is the wrong way to handle the investigation. And what happened to Clyde being under arrest for Abigail's murder?

If Lucas turns out to be innocent, Chad will have ruined his wedding and caused a lot of unnecessary drama.

Kate comes clean with Roman.

Please tell us this isn't the end of their relationship too!

Kate will have to tell Roman the truth about Lucas' involvement in Sami's kidnapping, and Roman won't be happy.

Roman and Kate are another fan favorite, so blowing up their relationship doesn't seem like a good idea, but how will straight-laced Roman overlook what Kate knew about his daughter's kidnapping?

Brady and Chloe give Belle advice about Shawn.

Brady and Chloe are in no position to give anyone relationship advice.

Both have jumped from one person to another, and Belle and Chloe have been rivals for Philip's affection more often than not.

Can they please find something better to do than being the Relationship Police?

