FBI: International Loses Original Star Ahead of Season 2

When FBI: International returns in the fall, it will be without one of its original stars.

Christiane Paul is bowing out of the CBS procedural ahead of its second season, and we're not surprised.

The conclusion of FBI: International Season 1 found Katrin Jaeger (Paul) with an exciting promotion to oversee all of Western Europe.

Naturally, this meant her arc on the show had ended, and now, it's been confirmed.

The only good news about this departure is that many expected it to happen, so there was an on-screen resolution, which is unheard of on many shows.

According to TV Line, Eva-Jane Willis will play Jaeger's successor for the second season -- and possibly beyond.

Willis will play Megan “Smitty” Garretson, a “street-wise Europol agent with an extensive undercover background who is embedded with The Fly Team and liaises with each host country they inhabit.”

FBI: International is the third entry to the established FBI franchise from Dick Wolf.

It launched last fall as part of an all-FBI Tuesday night schedule that resonated with viewers in a big way.

The trio of shows gave CBS strong numbers, and the network rewarded all three with pickups for two seasons apiece.

“The FBIs are one of the most successful brands in the entire TV landscape and a powerful cornerstone of our No. 1 lineup,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said in a statement when the pickups were made official.

“They’ve attracted a dedicated, loyal fan base, thanks to the extraordinary vision of executive producer Dick Wolf and the talents of all three outstanding casts and creative teams."

"I know we and our viewers look forward to two additional seasons of engaging, heroic stories.”

The series is set to return Tuesday, September 20 on CBS.

What are your thoughts on the latest casting shake-up to hit the FBI universe?

There have been some big changes over the years. Take a look at 15 actors who left successful shows for more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.