Five Days at Memorial Trailer: Vera Farmiga Stars in Devastating Hurricane Katrina Drama

Today Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for Five Days at Memorial, a powerful new limited series based on actual events and adapted from the book of the same name.

The series comes from Academy Award winner John Ridley and Emmy Award winner Carlton Cuse, who both also serve as directors.

Starring an award-winning ensemble cast that includes Vera Farmiga, Cornelius Smith Jr. and Emmy-Award winner Cherry Jones, Five Days at Memorial chronicles the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a local hospital.

"When the floodwaters rose, power failed, and heat soared, exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital were forced to make decisions that would follow them for years to come," the logline reads.

Five Days at Memorial will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on August 12, 2022, followed by one new episode every Friday through September 16.

In addition to Farmiga, Smith Jr. and Jones, the limited series stars Robert Pine (CHiPs), Julie Ann Emery (Better Call Saul, Preacher), Adepero Oduye (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Pariah), and Molly Hager (Happyish, It’s Kind of a Funny Story).

The cast is rounded out by Michael Gaston (Blindspot, The Leftovers) and W. Earl Brown (Deadwood, Preacher).

Five Days at Memorial is executive produced and written by Cuse and Ridley, and the series is directed by Cuse, Ridley, and Wendey Stanzler (For All Mankind, Dispatches From Elsewhere).

The trailer is a harrowing look at how a hospital is ravaged by Hurricane Katrina, and how everyone reacts to the decisions they make in the aftermath.

The talent on and off screen is A+, and you can tell from the trailer that it will be one of the most talked about shows of the year.

The plot is topical, the production values look insane, and the cast is perfect.

All of which should make for a great series.

Have a look at the footage below.

Hit the comments and let us know your thoughts on the clip.

The series joins an expansive originals slate on Apple TV+ that includes For All Mankind, Shining Girls, Servant, See, and many more.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.