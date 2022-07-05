Frasier Reboot: Kelsey Grammer Cried Reading the First Script

The long-gestating Frasier reboot looks to be inching closer to reality.

Kelsey Grammer, who headlined the original series, appeared on The Talk Monday and shed light on the project.

The legendary actor said the series could be in production as soon as October.

“Shooting? There were some conversations about October, maybe a little later. I don’t know," he said during the interview.

“There are a couple of other things coming up. We’ve developed a couple of other projects that look like they’re going to shoot first."

The good news?

Grammer revealed they're “in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of the Frasier reboot and it looks pretty good."

“I’ve had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so you know, I’m happy."

The star went on to say that his character, Frasier, is the recipe to success for the new series.

“The key ingredient for the Frasier reboot is actually Frasier, honestly. It was always called [Frasier], so it’s me, the key is me,” Grammer shared.

The original Frasier spanned 11 seasons and scooped up 37 Emmys during its run, so any sort of reboot or revival will need to be praised by fans to make it a worthwhile endeavor.

During a previous interview with WNBC New York, Grammer said that the revival had approached David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves and Peri Gilpin about reprising their respective roles as Niles, Daphne and Roz.

However, Pierce recently revealed that he has not signed on for the new series.

“That whole time of my life [doing Frasier] is deeply important to me. And I would never disrespect that in such a way as to say just offhandedly, ‘Oh, no, thanks. I’m not going to do that again.’ It’s too valuable to me,” he explained to Vulture.

“But by the same token, because it’s so valuable to me, I also wouldn’t do it just to do it."

"And I believe it can be done without me, too — finding new stories to tell, in the same way that Frasier did after Cheers.”

What are your thoughts on the project?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.