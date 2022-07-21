Justin Hartley's The Never Game Scores Pilot Order at CBS

Another This Is Us star is closing in on a return to the small screen, just months after the NBC drama came to a conclusion.

Deadline reports that Justin Hartley vehicle, The Never Game, is moving ahead at CBS.

Based on the bestselling novel by Jeffrey Deaver, The Never Game features Hartley as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a “reward seeker."

He uses his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement to solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.

“I couldn’t be happier that The Never Game is coming to CBS, and that Colter Shaw will be brought to life on screen soon,” Hartley said in a statement in September when the project was announced to be in the works.

“When I read the book, I was immediately drawn to the character and the story; developing this project with Ken has been a true labor of love."

"Colter is going to kick some serious ass, and I can’t wait for audiences to meet him.”

Over on NBC, missing persons drama Found, has snagged a series order.

The highly-anticipated new drama stars Shanola Hampton (Shameless), Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Saved by the Bell) and Brett Dalton (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.).

"In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about," reads the logline.

"A public relations specialist — who was once herself one of those forgotten ones — and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people."

"But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own."

The series order spells doom for Scott Bakula's ranch drama Unbroken.

The series follows a trio of rival ranch families.

"Three dynastic ranch families on the central coast of California make love and war in a passionate struggle to survive, ultimately setting the stage for a group of fiercely determined young women to win big for all at the National Championship of Rodeo," reads the logline.

The network has also nixed another potential series titled Blank Slate.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.