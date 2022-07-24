Mayans M.C. Renewed for Season 5

The Mayans will continue to ride their motorcycles and get caught up in wild battles at FX.

The cabler has renewed the Sons of Anarchy spinoff off for a fifth season, it was revealed during the show's exciting San Diego Comic-Con panel.

“The Mayans have battled for respect, territory and power through four intense seasons that have set the stage for an explosive fifth season that will test their very survival under EZ’s newly claimed leadership,” said president of Original Programming, FX Entertainment Nick Grad in a statement.

“[Co-creator] Elgin James and the creative team, the brilliant cast, crew and our partners at 20th Television have kept fans coming back for more and we are ready to take that ride with them for another season.”

Added James: “20th is my home. Dana, Karey and Jane are family who’ve always championed, supported, and challenged me to get the best out of myself."

"I’m so incredibly grateful to them and to all of the 20th team. I can’t wait to see what we’re able to create together moving forward"

"And every single member of the Mayans family, from our top of the call sheet to our set PAs and every single person in between, have put their blood and sweat into making Mayans something special on the set and on the screen."

"I’m deeply indebted to John, Eric, Nick and all of FX (particularly Colette Wilson who’s been in the trenches with us from day one) for allowing us to continue to explore and create.”

Mayans M.C. has been a success story at FX since its launch in 2018.

It managed to branch off from Sons of Anarchy and create storylines and conflicts of its own that have allowed it to spin a yarn of plots that will keep it going for the years to come.

The series stars J. D. Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Richard Cabral, Raoul Max Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo, Danny Pino, Edward James Olmos, and Emilio Rivera.

Mayans M.C. Season 4 ended with E.Z. in a very different place, paving the way for a refreshed fifth season.

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.