Paper Girls Cast Tease Prime Video Adaptation

Amazon Prime's newest Science-Fiction series premieres this week, and TV Fanatic got to sit down with the cast.

Paper Girls follows the four girls as they accidentally get caught in a war between two different time-traveling factions.

The girls get swept away into the future (2019), and they must deal with new revelations, becoming fast friends, all while trying to find their way home to the 1980s.

The series stars Riley Lai Nelet, Fina Strazza, Sofia Rosinsky, and Camryn Jone as the protagonists.

Sofia Rosinsky, who plays Mac Coyle (one of the leading paper girls), talked to us about her character, her inspirations, and how she dealt with being separated from the group.

The other three Paper Girls joined forces for an interview.

We talked about off-screen shenanigans, their friendship, and their hopes for the show.

Amazon Prime has seen much success with their genre TV (The Boys, The Wheel Of Time), and Paper Girls marks a new addition to the streamer's catalog.

While the series revolves around young adults (the Paper Girls), the adults that appear in the show are significant.

TV Fanatic got to sit down with two of the show's adults who happened to play two of the antagonists.

Adina Porter and Jason Mantzoukas play two of the show's antagonists/villains.

In the interview below, they talk about playing villains, the excitement for the show, how they prepared, and more!

Paper Girls is based on the graphic novels of the same name written by Brian K. Vaugh and illustrated by Cliff Chiang.

Vaugh and Chiang also serve as executive producers for the series.

The series also stars Ali Wong and Nate Corddry.

Paper Girls was adapted for television by Stephany Folsom.

The series takes an interesting spin on a typical coming-of-age story by throwing the girls into the future.

While living in the 80s, the leading girls get transported to the future (2019).

They get caught in the middle of a war between two time-traveling factions, and not only do they have to figure out how to get home but also need to survive.

The series gets pretty intense as they learn more about the future of the world, the factions, and their future selves.

Paper Girls premieres on Amazon Prime on Friday, July 29th!

