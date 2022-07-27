Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Cast & Creators Preview Horror-Tinged New Chapter

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin premieres tomorrow (July 28) with a three-episode drop on HBO Max.

While the series is very different from its predecessor, the connection between the liars is as strong as ever.

As we said in our review for the series, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin dials up the horror to deliver a very different series than people will expect.

TV Fanatic got to chat with the cast and creatives ahead of the premiere.

In our first interview, Bailee Madison (Imogen Adams) and Chandler Kinney (Tabby Haworthe) speak about what drew them to the series.

They also touch upon the fact that these characters are dealing with true horrors as they try to navigate being teenagers.

Maia Reficco (Noa Oliver) and Malia Pyles (Minnie "Mouse" Honrada) were drawn to the series because they were familiar with the original.

They speak about their characters, and how they fit into the Pretty Little Liars universe.

They also share how Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will challenge viewers' expectations.

Zaria (Faran Bryant) and Mallory Bechtel (Karen and Kelly Beasley) get a lot of great material to work with on this new chapter.

Zaria opens up to TV Fanatic about the show being a collaboration and being able to have some input on what happens to her character.

Mallory gets to play twins who could not be more different, and she had a great time with it.

Series creators Roberto Aguire-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring know a lot about teen dramas.

Aguirre-Sacasa is known for Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and so much more.

Calhoon Bring wrote on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and has worked on shows such as Frequency and Hindsight.

Below, the pair talk about how this new series uses horror to tell a story about being young women in 2022.

"Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart," the logline teases.

"Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago...as well as their own."

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin premieres on Thursday, July 27, with three episodes, drops another two episodes for two weeks, and then a final three-episode drop for its conclusion only on HBO Max.

