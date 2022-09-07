Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

The lies will continue to mount on HBO Max.

The streaming service on Wednesday handed out a pickup for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 2.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max said:

“We are so proud of the incredible response both critically and from fans that PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN has received."

"Viewers have embraced our new generation of Liars, and Roberto and Lindsay’s brilliantly dark, horror-fueled take on this iconic franchise."

"Along with Alloy and Warner Bros. Television, we are thrilled to continue the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ legacy."

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring added:

“We are beyond excited to continue telling stories with our amazing group of little liars—exploring their friendships, their romances, their secrets, and their status as scream queens supreme!"

"Eternal thanks to the fans who have embraced this new, horror-version of Pretty Little Liars—which we’ll be continuing, of course—as well as our partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, and Alloy Entertainment. As Tabby would say, ‘There's a sequel in the offing!’”

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin launched this summer as HBO Max's #1 original series among younger viewers.

The cast included Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Eric Johnson, Alex Aiono, and Lea Salonga.

Understandably, not all of those cast members will be back, but we should get more clarity down the line.

The good news is that the reboot forged a new path for the franchise, and the horror elements came out to play in a big way.

The first season finale wrapped up the story in a neat bow, but left several strands opened in case we got a renewal.

There was some skepticism about whether the series would be a casualty of restructuring at HBO Max, which is set to merge with Discovery+ next summer.

Rumors earlier this year suggested that as much as 75% of HBO Max shows could be scrabbed in a cost-cutting measure.

Thankfully, this show is only just getting started.

