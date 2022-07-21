Resident Alien Renewed for Season 3 at Syfy

One of TV's best dramedies is sticking around.

Syfy has officially picked up Resident Alien Season 3.

Deadline first reported the news, revealing that the episode order is set to clock in at around 12 episodes.

It's unclear at this stage whether the cabler will employ the split season strategy adopted for Resident Alien Season 2.

The Alan Tudyk drama is set to return for the back half of its season on August 10.

The series ranks among this year’s top 15 most-watched cable series and top 5 most-watched cable dramas, averaging 2.3 million viewers in L+7.

Across all airings, it has reached nearly 11 million viewers, which is an excellent figure for a cable drama.

Harry and Asta “must deal with the emotional fallout of the night all while searching for the alien baby — a search that leads to big realizations for each of them,” according to the description for the second half of the season.

“Meanwhile, Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) and Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) solve a big case, Ben (Levi Fiehler) attempts to sell Patience on a new resort and D’Arcy (Alice Wetterlund) fights the challenge of a lifetime.”

The back half of the season is sure to feature some shocking moments, and the creatives wouldn't have it any other way.

“There are just ridiculous things that you do in this job," showrunner and executive producer Chris Sheridan said to Gold Derby in June.

"Every one of them was like, ‘Are we kicked off the air after this?’ It does remind me a lot of early days on Family Guy when you’re carving this path and don’t know if it’s going to be accepted."

"But there’s so many shows on the air, anything that we can do to make our show feel exciting and different, gives you confidence to keep doing weird stuff.’”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.