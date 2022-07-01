Resident Alien: Syfy Unveils Trailer & Premiere Date for Final Episodes of Season 2!

We're still not fond of the decision to split up Resident Alien Season 2, but at least we have a premiere date for the back half of the season.

Syfy confirmed Friday that the Alan Tudyk-led dramedy will touch down on screens on Wednesday, August 10.

The second season was expanded and split down the middle, meaning we still have eight new episodes to look forward to.

Harry and Asta “must deal with the emotional fallout of the night all while searching for the alien baby — a search that leads to big realizations for each of them,” according to the description for the new episodes.

“Meanwhile, Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) and Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) solve a big case, Ben (Levi Fiehler) attempts to sell Patience on a new resort and D’Arcy (Alice Wetterlund) fights the challenge of a lifetime.”

If you watch Resident Alien online, you know Harry's party was scuppered as the alien-human baby made its presence felt.

The series has yet to receive a pickup for Season 3, but given its continued success, we're inclined to believe this one will be on the air for a lot of time.

Lisa Katz, the president of scripted content for NBCUniversal TV had nothing but praise when the second season was ordered.

"With Resident Alien, everything just came together in perfect harmony," Katz said in a statement.

"A script by Chris Sheridan that leapt off the page, a lead performance by Alan Tudyk, whose nuance between comedy and menace was pitch-perfect, and a team of producers, cast, and crew who were all striving to do something great.

"The appeal of this show transcended the sci-fi genre in a way that enabled us to bring in a broader audience, and as the series continues, we hope to encourage more and more fans to discover Harry’s very particular perspective on humans."

With so many things up in the air, it's good we only have to wait a month for fresh episodes.

Hooray, right?

Oh, and we have a treat for you below: the trailer for the final episodes of the season!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.