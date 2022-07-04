Stranger Things Creators Reveal Who's Dead & Alive Following Season 4 Finale

at .

We've had a few days to process the big developments that played on Stranger Things Season 4.

If you kept up to speed with our Stranger Things reviews, or if you watched the show, there's a good chance you're scratching your head about some of the creative decisions.

In a new interview with Josh Horowitz, the Duffer Brothers opened up about which characters are definitely dead following the emotional finale.

Max and Lucas Reunite - Stranger Things

Fortunately for Eleven (and us viewers!), Matthew Modine's Martin Brenner is "definitively" dead, "for real this time."

Brenner has got to be one of the most manipulative characters on TV, but knowing he's gone after the horror Eleven endured at his hands is a bit of a relief.

Brenner Schemes - Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 8

Brenner has cheated death before, so it wasn't out of the realm of possibility for him to pull the wool over our eyes all over again.

The villain was fatally shot as Sullivan and his team invaded the compound he was holding Eleven.

Another death that will be sticking is Eddie.

It was difficult to write the above line because Joseph Quinn completely stole the show as the misunderstood Eddie Munson.

Eddie Munson - Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 1

Eddie got a truly riveting hero moment on Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 9 before he gave up his life to save everyone else.

The news will not sit well with fans holding out hope for an encore from Quinn.

As for Max, who was brought back from the dead after succumbing to injuries from Vecna, well, we have some good news.

Max is "alive" for now, but she has seen "better days," according to the Duffer Brothers.

Making a Face - Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 1

Max's situation has been shrouded in secrecy, and given the way things played out, well, it's hard not to be worried about her future.

Eleven couldn't find Max in the Void, meaning there's a chance she could be gone forever.

My theory is that Max will be used as a lesson for Eleven in what she should and shouldn't do with her powers.

Did she make a mistake by restarting Max's heart? Quite possibly.

Peaceful Max - Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 9

Stranger Things Season 4 wrapped with a game-changing visual that brought the inhabitants of the Upside Down to Hawkins.

What are your thoughts on these deaths?

Hit the comments.

TV's Badass and Inspirational Women
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Stranger Things Quotes

Hatch said that music can reach parts of the brain that words can't. So maybe that's the key, a lifeline. A lifeline back to reality. It's worth a shot.

Robin

What are you doing here, Max? Would you like to join them?

Vecna

Stranger Things

Stranger Things Photos

Max Dies - Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 9
Peaceful Max - Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 9
Eddie's Sacrifice - Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 9
Leave Max Alone - Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 9
Reasoning With Vecna - Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 9
The New Normal - Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 9

Stranger Things Videos

Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer Reveals Surprising New Villain
Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer Reveals Surprising New Villain
Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer Promises 'One Summer Can Change Everything'
Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer Promises 'One Summer Can Change Everything'
Stranger Things Season 3 Gets Premiere Date - Watch Teaser
Stranger Things Season 3 Gets Premiere Date - Watch Teaser
  1. Stranger Things
  2. Stranger Things Creators Reveal Who's Dead & Alive Following Season 4 Finale