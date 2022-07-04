Stranger Things Creators Reveal Who's Dead & Alive Following Season 4 Finale

We've had a few days to process the big developments that played on Stranger Things Season 4.

If you kept up to speed with our Stranger Things reviews, or if you watched the show, there's a good chance you're scratching your head about some of the creative decisions.

In a new interview with Josh Horowitz, the Duffer Brothers opened up about which characters are definitely dead following the emotional finale.

Fortunately for Eleven (and us viewers!), Matthew Modine's Martin Brenner is "definitively" dead, "for real this time."

Brenner has got to be one of the most manipulative characters on TV, but knowing he's gone after the horror Eleven endured at his hands is a bit of a relief.

Brenner has cheated death before, so it wasn't out of the realm of possibility for him to pull the wool over our eyes all over again.

The villain was fatally shot as Sullivan and his team invaded the compound he was holding Eleven.

Another death that will be sticking is Eddie.

It was difficult to write the above line because Joseph Quinn completely stole the show as the misunderstood Eddie Munson.

Eddie got a truly riveting hero moment on Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 9 before he gave up his life to save everyone else.

The news will not sit well with fans holding out hope for an encore from Quinn.

As for Max, who was brought back from the dead after succumbing to injuries from Vecna, well, we have some good news.

Max is "alive" for now, but she has seen "better days," according to the Duffer Brothers.

Max's situation has been shrouded in secrecy, and given the way things played out, well, it's hard not to be worried about her future.

Eleven couldn't find Max in the Void, meaning there's a chance she could be gone forever.

My theory is that Max will be used as a lesson for Eleven in what she should and shouldn't do with her powers.

Did she make a mistake by restarting Max's heart? Quite possibly.

Stranger Things Season 4 wrapped with a game-changing visual that brought the inhabitants of the Upside Down to Hawkins.

What are your thoughts on these deaths?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.