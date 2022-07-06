Stranger Things Spinoff, Four More Projects From the Duffer Brothers in the Works at Netflix

Fresh off the enormous success of Stranger Things Season 4, which has crossed one billion hours viewed on Netflix, the Duffer Brothers are lining up multiple projects.

Matt and Ross Duffer, who have a joint overall deal with Netflix, have formed the production company Upside Down Pictures, Deadline reports.

News of the production arm also comes with confirmation that a Stranger Things spinoff is officially in the works.

Such a project has been teased in the past, but this is the first official word we're getting.

The Duffer brothers have been vocal about making the project something very different from the beloved Netflix hit, so we should probably expect a new location and characters.

Other projects in the works as part of their overall deal include a stage play set in the Stranger Things universe, a series adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub's The Talisman, and a live-action iteration of Death Note.

The brothers are, of course, best known for shepherding Stranger Things.

The sci-fi drama has continued to rise in popularity, despite lengthier breaks between seasons.

The Upside Down Pictures will be headed up by Hilary Leavitt.

“Matt and Ross are an exceptionally unique talent with a vision so crisp and clear,” said Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer of Netflix.

“They are all about the details — it’s no accident that ‘Stranger Things’ has pierced the zeitgeist to become the epic pop culture phenomenon it is today."

"We’re excited to continue telling new stories with them as they grow Upside Down Pictures and to welcome Hilary as creative partner.”

“It didn’t take long into our first meeting with Hilary, where we bonded over films like ‘Jaws,’ ‘Home Alone,’ and ‘Speed,’ to know we had found a kindred spirit,” the Duffers said.

“Hilary’s passion for storytelling is perhaps matched only by her passion for the storytellers themselves, for whom she is fiercely protective."

"No wonder so many writers and directors are drawn to working with her. She is a rare talent indeed, and we feel extremely grateful to have her at our side as we build Upside Down Pictures”

