Tamra Judge: Returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County!

As the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County takes shape for Season 17, another familiar face is entering the mix.

Tamra Judge is staging a comeback as a full-fledged housewife, PageSix reports.

“Tamra is thrilled to come back to the show, especially after feeling the fan love from her stint on ‘Ultimate Girls Trip,'” an insider told the outlet.

“She can’t wait to get back in the mix on ‘RHOC’ and see how she can shake up the dynamic.”

The outlet also reports that the upcoming season could "revolve around Tamra."

News of the return comes as Judge currently appears on Peacock's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex Wives Club.

The series features housewives from different cities on vaction at Bluestone Manor.

Judge has been an excellent addition to the show, and has clashed with many of her co-stars.

Tamra's RHUGHT co-star Jill Zarin seemingly spoiled the surprise of the big return on Instagram.

“Tamra’s coming back, and you know, my friend Vicki [Gunvalson]‘s not happy.”

Never one to mince words, Tamra responded.

“Go f–k yourself @JillZarin! You thirsty bitch!” Tweeted Tamra.

She followed that up with a video solidifying her stance.

“Hey guys, I have a big announcement. Jill is the thirstiest bitch I’ve ever met.”

Zarin responded later, downplaying her decision.

“I just have to straighten something out,” she said.

“This morning I was on my way to the event and I use the expression often, ‘breaking news,’ but it doesn’t mean that there’s anything breaking that wasn’t broken to me.

“I had read online that Vicki was not coming back and Tamra was — and I said that. I just repeated what I had read."

"I don’t have any inside information."

“Nobody talks to me at Bravo. I know absolutely nothing. I just repeated the news that was already printed.”

Judge first appeared on RHOC Season 3, but exited in 2020 after being demoted to a Friend.

There have been rumors about a potential return ever since, but there hasn't been any truth to the rumors ... until now.

News of Tamra's return comes days after it was announced that Noella Bergener and Dr. Jen Armstrong had been fired after single seasons on the show.

The most recent season sagged in the ratings, despite the return of Heather Dubrow.

As a result, producers will be interested in shaking up the dynamic to get viewers talking about the show.

As a longtime viewer, the series needs to demote or get rid of Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter.

What are your thoughts on the big return?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.