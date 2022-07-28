The Prophecy Exclusive Sneak Peek: Kerry Washington Leads Audible Original

Audible is attracting all of the big stars.

The latest original series for the platform is The Prophecy, a new audio drama starring and executive produced by Kerry Washington.

TV Fanatic has an exclusive first listen at a scene featuring David Oyelowo and Asa Butterfield.

Now, you probably have many questions about the project and the rest of the talent.

Don't worry, we have all the information below.

The Prophecy is the first of the three Audible Original podcasts that Kerry Washington and her Emmy-winning Simpson Street Productions will produce for Audible.

Against the backdrop of worldwide, unexplainable natural disasters, Dr. Virginia Edwards (Emmy Award-winner Kerry Washington) seeks out Agent Scott Thomas (Emmy Award-winner Laurence Fishburne) at a secretive government headquarters.

Virginia claims these events are signs, and unless Agent Thomas helps her, she believes things will only get worse.

Her desperation is dialed up higher with a shocking proclamation as she stands before him pregnant, weak, and weary:

“Agent Thomas,” she says, “I believe I am Mary.”

Could she be the actual Virgin Mary? Could he be Doubting Thomas, whom she must convince?

And what of the two other men–Jonah and Daniel–who have somehow found their way here as well and seem to hold fresh clues to this global mystery?

Written by Randy McKinnon and produced by Audible, Simpson Street, and QCODE, this supernatural thriller boasts a star-studded cast that also features Critics Choice Award-winner David Oyelowo (Selma), Daniel Dae Kim (Lost), Asa Butterfield (Sex Education), and more. Follow the signs and take a leap of faith–before it’s too late.

Simpson Street Productions, is helmed by founder and Emmy-, SAG- and Golden Globe-nominated actor, director, producer and activist Kerry Washington (Scandal, Little Fires Everywhere) and Simpson Street EVP and Academy Award-nominated producer Pilar Savone (Django Unchained, Death Proof).

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.