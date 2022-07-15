The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 a Go at Peacock With These Fan-Favorites!

Peacock is doubling down on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

The streaming service has placed a formal pickup for a third season of the series that blends casts from different series.

This season, cross-franchise icons will come together as they jet off to exotic Thailand... but will it be an upgrade from Bluestone Manor?

The cast includes Housewives Candiace Dillard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton of The Real Housewives of Miami, Heather Gay and Whitney Rose of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City/

We also have Leah McSweeney of The Real Housewives of New York City and Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Initial rumors suggested that RHONY's Tinsley Mortimer would be joining the cast, but the star reportedly exited due to having other commitments.

“She was asked to be on the show a couple of weeks ago and was excited,” a source close to the star told Us Weekly.

“However, she already had plans for the summer that she couldn’t shift around to participate so unfortunately, she will not be on the Girls Trip.”

Mortimer was a fan favorite during her turn on the Bravo reality series, so we're sure she will get the chance to appear down the line.

The cast is solid, but it will be hard to top the current roster on the sophomore season of the series, which includes Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Brandi Glanville, Taylor Armstrong, Phaedra Parks, and Eva Marcille Sterling.

Those ladies are delivering a top-tier season of the show. It's filled with drama and all the twists and turns you'd expect from a Real Housewives series.

Another strong point is the breaking of the fourth wall. It adds a very different element to the series.

As is the norm, Peacock has not revealed any streaming statistics, but if we're going on the buzz alone, it must be one of the streamer's most viewed titles.

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Are you on board with this cast?

Hit the comments.

The current season concludes Thursday, July 21st.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.