The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7: Cast, Premiere Date, & Trailer Revealed!

The Real Housewives of Potomac returns to Bravo next month.

People reported Tuesday that the beloved reality series premieres its seventh season on October 9 with a supersized 75-minute premiere.

Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton will all be back.

News of their returns as full-time housewives was revealed earlier this month when the official cast photo leaked on Youtube TV.

Original star Charrisse Jackson Jordan will also be back.

Jackson Jordan was a regular cast member for the first two seasons before being demoted to friend for the third season.

She guest-starred on Season 5 and will have a friend role for the forthcoming seventh season.

Jacqueline Blake, a friend of Mia, has also landed a friend role.

People shared the official trailer for the season ahead; as expected, there will be plenty of drama.

Ashley and Gizelle also speak about an encounter with Candiace's husband, Chris Bassett.

"[At] 2:40 in the morning, I get this DM from Chris," Ashley reveals to Robyn, showing a message on her phone, which reads, "Shoulda come to the W"

"Who were you at the W with?" Ashley says, adding "Not your wife!"

Because no secret is ever left buried in Potomac, Gizelle then tells Robyn her own concerns about Chris.

"Many a married man have tried me, and I felt like, he was tryin' to see if I was with it," she says.

"He's a sneaky link!"

"You want to say that my husband made you feel uncomfortable?" Candiace asks Gizelle.

"100 percent," Gizelle fires back.

"Gizelle is dead to me!" Candiace shares as her husband denies any wrongdoing.

News of the premiere date comes just days after it was revealed that The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City would receive will launch its third season later this month.

