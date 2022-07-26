Virgin River Star Reacts to Charmaine's Paternity Revelation

Virgin River had plenty of paternity revelations in store for fans.

As previously reported, we learned that Jack is the father of Mel's baby and not the father of Charmaine's twins.

The latter was a genuinely bonkers revelation, and series star Alexandra Breckenridge opened up to TV Line about both twists.

“Mel wants to have a child with Jack,” Breckenridge told the outlet.

“She doesn’t want to live in the past. As much as having a part of Mark is significant in a lot of ways to her, she wants to move forward and have a family with Jack."

"She really doesn’t want to have Mark’s baby. She’s moving forward and needs to leave that part of her life behind her.”

Indeed, the series has been about Mel moving on since its inception, but it doesn't stop hurdles from getting in the way of this couple.

Remember, this storyline was supposed to play out completely differently, with Mark being revealed as Mel's baby daddy and Jack remaining as Charmaine's baby daddy.

However, that was changed at the very last minute to give the fans more satisfying developments.

“I was gunning for that storyline,” Breckenridge tells TV Line. “I was adamant that it shouldn’t be Mark’s baby.”

“I was also like, ‘I think Charmaine having [Jack’s] kids is absolutely bananas as well,’” Breckenridge explained.

“I got my wish at the end of the season, because that wasn’t really the plan for a minute."

"I think they were planning to have them go the other direction. I was like, ‘You’re all insane!’”

The star says she was vocal about ending the season on the right note.

“Every chance I got, I was like, ‘Are you sure we want to do this? I don’t know if it’s the right direction.’”

As a dan of the series since the beginning, it made sense to switch things up and give Mel and Jack some happiness for a change.

We're also left with the mother of all cliffhangers as we head into Virgin River Season 5.

Charmaine's revelation will have far-reaching consequences, mainly because she made Jack think he was the father and then tried to replace him as the baby's father.

Her behavior has been all over the place, and it certainly makes you wonder whether this has all been in response to Mel derailing their relationship.

Jack probably won't be all that forgiving because of the pain and suffering he's gone through. While Mel usually sees the good in people, her reaction at the end of Virgin River Season 4 Episode 12 indeed suggests she'd Team Jack all the way.

What are your thoughts on the revelations?

Do you think it was a good idea to switch things up?

Hit the comments below.

Stream Virgin River Seasons 1 to 4 on Netflix around the world.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.