What to Watch: Trainwreck: Woodstock '99, Mike Judge's Beavis and Butthead, Thirteen Lives

We’ve got another big summer week with movies, docuseries, reboots, and more padding the landscape of your regularly-scheduled broadcasting.

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin signs off in a big way on Lifetime, while Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head makes a splash on Paramount+.

Ron Howard’s latest film, Thirteen Lives, premieres on Prime Video, and there’s an interesting examination of Woodstock ‘99, which put pox on the Woodstock name.

Saturday, July 30

8/7c Flowers in the Attic: The Origin (Lifetime)

During part four of the limited series, Olivia becomes the most terrifying, notorious version of herself.

The loss of her children has driven her to a breaking point.

However, her newfound religious beliefs she developed from her cousin pushes her over the edge.

Sunday, July 31

Evil (Paramount+)

There is a lot going on in “The Demon of Parenthood,” from haunted toys to an invitation to possession.

David is all-in on his work with The Entity, but he’s not giving up on his most important relationships, either.

And the RSM Fertility story heats up with a mind-blowing development. As usual, you won’t want to miss a second of it!

9/8c Animal Kingdom (TNT)

Everything is coming to a head, and it's getting stressful!

The Codys now know that Thompson is after Pope, and now they're scrambling to figure out how much she knows and if she's capable of bringing the whole empire down.

Meanwhile, Thompson hauls Pope in for questioning and urges him to confess.

14 Love Letters (HMM)

What is it about handwritten letters that makes them so romantic?

We’ll get another taste of it with the latest Hallmark Movies & Mysteries flick, 14 Love Letters.

After historical love letters start anonymously appearing in Kellie Sharp’s mailbox, the hobby farmer searches for her secret admirer and opens herself up to love. Awww.

10/9c P-Valley (Starz)

Among Murda, Ernestine, and The Pynk's reopening, Uncle Clifford's life is a whirl.

Autumn and Keyshawn continue planning Keyshawn's escape from Derrick.

Mercedes finds herself in a time of transition.

Monday, August 1

8/9c Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)

Things are starting to heat up!

Now that the gang has an idea about Alex’s disappearance, the next step will be trying to figure out where he is.

Meanwhile, Isobel and Tezca continue to face off, and we’ve got another wedge brewing between the often spiraling alien brothers.

9/8c In the Dark (The CW)

Darnell and Murphy get assistance from an unexpected place – Leslie – when the trio must formulate a plan to take Paula down and turn her over to the authorities.

Meanwhile, Josh, still on a vendetta, gets help from someone unlikely in his quest to ruin Murphy.

The final season is winding down, so you don't want to miss this!

Tuesday, August 2

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

After her altercation on the subway, Mabel receives help from an unlikely source.

Oliver and Charles try to cover their tracks when Detective Williams comes to call.

Will Mabel get to the bottom of her part in Bunny’s death? Will she learn how to trust again when her past trauma rears its head?

It’s a haunting, puzzling episode of Only Murders In The Building.

8/7c All Rise (OWN)

Lola has some decisions to make, and they become more difficult when Robin and Mark are pitted against each other in the smash and grab case.

Teddy becomes too concerned with a victim when he leads a case for Mark.

Wilson Bethel directed this episode, so check out our exclusive interview Tuesday morning as he discusses teasers about the Mark-centric episode.

9/8c Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform)

Allies converge to protect the Cession from occupation.

The Camarilla march on the Cession, ready to invade under the guise of smoking out our fugitives.

Tally and Scylla team up while Abigail, Adil, and Anacostia seek out President Wade.

Wednesday, August 3

Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99 (Netflix)

When I watched the screeners for this new miniseries, it was called Clusterf**k: Woodstock ‘99, and that title seemed quite apt. Guess Netflix got cold feet.

This series investigates the less-than-successful attempt to bring Woodstock to life again. What started as a glorious weekend ended as a pathetic romp where capitalism and nihilistic youth combined to disastrous effect.

It certainly shows how different just a few generations can be, and it ain’t pretty.

Reservation Dogs (Hulu)

The highly-anticipated second season of this critically-acclaimed series kicks off with two installments before dropping weekly.

The series picks up where things left off after the girls took off, causing tension with Bear.

Check out the trailer below, and don't forget to check in with us for an exclusive interview with one of the stars!

Thursday, August 4

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head (Paramount+)

The iconic animated duo of Beavis and Butt-Head are back and dumber than ever!

The '90s pop-culture phenomenons return, voiced by creator Mike Judge, to confound common sense, torment each other, and showcase some of the dumbest comedy imaginable.

It’s kind of exciting to see how they make do with the incredibly odd 2020s, right??

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (HBO Max)

The lies are piling up in this horror-tinged new series set in the Pretty Little Liars universe.

With the girls well aware that a serial killer is on the loose, they’re forced into some shocking scenarios.

However, things change significantly when the moms get wind of what’s going on.

Will the truth spill out?

The Orville: New Horizons (Hulu)

It’s finale time! However, whether it’s a season finale or a series one is anyone’s guess.

At time of writing, no season renewal has been announced, so its title – “Future Unknown” – seems pretty on the nose.

The possibilities are limitless. This season has introduced a number of potential finale acts. The omnipotent Dinal, the xenomorph species, the Moclan-Krill alliance, Mercer’s daughter, Malloy’s family… Given the ambitious narratives they’ve presented on this season’s supersized episodes, it’s a good bet they’ll tackle more than one. Tune in and find out!

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

It's Jazmin's wedding day, and the event has the Coterie crew in their feelings.

Dennis' new girlfriend, Ryan, picks up that there was something between Davia and Dennis. Mariana and Joaquin's connection continues to grow while Alice and Sumi work out the kinks in their dynamic.

Meanwhile, Luca is devoted and committed to making changes for the unhoused.

Friday, August 5

They/Them (Peacock)

When a group of LGBTQ+ campers arrives at Whistler Camp – a conversion camp run by Owen Whistler (Kevin Bacon) – they are promised a “new sense of freedom” by the end of the week.

But as the counselors attempt to psychologically break down each of the campers, a mysterious killer starts claiming victims, and they must reclaim their power if they’re going to survive the horrors of the camp.

Not so sure about this one, but it’s got a pretty decent cast. Guess we’ll see how it unfolds!

Thirteen Lives (Prime Video)

In the true story of Thirteen Lives, twelve boys and the coach of a Thai soccer team explore the Tham Luang cave when an unexpected rainstorm traps them in a chamber inside the mountain. Entombed behind a maze of flooded cave tunnels, they face impossible odds. A team of world-class divers navigate through miles of dangerous cave networks to discover that finding the boys is only the beginning.

If you haven’t seen the documentary on this with the actual footage, you will definitely want to see it, too!

The Sandman (Netflix)

There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies.

But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever.

To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he’s made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way.

Surface (Apple TV+)

Coming off that steamy kiss, we’re left to wonder what’s next for Sophie and Baden.

Meanwhile, James continues to deal with the investigation at work, and Sophie won’t rest until she gets the answers she’s looking for.

It’s another thrilling hour you won’t want to miss.

