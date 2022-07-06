Your Honor: Coming to an End at Showtime!

The case will be closing on Your Honor, it has been revealed.

Series star Bryan Cranston confirmed the news that the hit Showtime drama will conclude with its forthcoming second season.

“I am [currently] preparing for the second and last season of Your Honor, which is a limited series that I did for Showtime,” Cranston shared on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

“As they tell me, it got higher ratings than any other series they’ve ever had — and so, one more season of that.”

The news is a little bit surprising, especially when you consider the success of the freshman run.

Then again, the series was initially conceived as a one-season limited series, but Showtime announced a renewal almost a year ago.

“We were blown away by Your Honor — by the power of [Peter Moffat’s] storytelling, by the depth of Bryan’s performance and by the overwhelming reaction from our subscribers who watched in record numbers,” Showtime’s president of entertainment Gary Levine said in a statement in August 2021.

“Imagine our delight when we learned that Peter believed he had more story to tell and Bryan felt he had more depths to plumb."

"So, along with its millions of fans, I am gleefully shouting ‘Encore!'”

The show stars Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son, Adam (Hunter Doohan), is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.

SAG Award winner Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me By Your Name) was also on board as Jimmy Baxter, the much-feared head of a crime family opposite Emmy and Golden Globe(R) nominee Hope Davis (For the People) as his wife, Gina, who might be even more dangerous than her husband.

The cast also includes Carmen Ejogo (Selma), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire), and Sofia Black-D'Elia (The Night Of).

Additional guest stars included Maura Tierney (The Affair), Amy Landecker (Transparent), Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans), Lorraine Toussaint (Orange Is the New Black), Chet Hanks (Empire), Lamar Johnson (The Hate You Give), and Lilli Kay (Chambers).

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.