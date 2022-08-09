9-1-1 Season 6 Teaser Trailer Introduces a Disaster From Above

Every season, we at TV Fanatic ponder what disasters could be on tap next for everyone on 9-1-1.

Thanks to some new teaser trailers, we finally have some clarity.

The latest horrifying event comes from the sky, thanks to a blimp.

"And welcome to another record crowd at CalAir Stadium. Tonight's contest is going to be worth the wait," an announcer can be heard saying in one of the clips.

"Hold on... What's that?" he adds as the shadow of a massive blimp darkens the soccer field below.

"Oh my God! I think we need a break everyo..." we hear him say before his voice cuts out, and we see stadium lights shattering.

It's creative for sure, and one that will cause ramifications people will not expect.

It's going to be yet another disaster that pushes the emergency services to the limit.

We've already had an earthquake, a tsunami, rolling blackouts, an escaped giraffe, and now, it will be crazier than before.

The series excels when it puts these characters in these dangerous positions that not only propel the story forward but it also highlights the bond as a team of everyone.

9-1-1 stars Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall, Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley, and Kenneth Choi as Howie “Chimney” Han.

The cast is rounded out by Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, Corinne Massiah as May Grant, Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry Grant, and Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz.

9-1-1- Season 5 went out on a relatively happy note, leaving the creatives to switch things up in a big way as we head into the sixth season.

9-1-1 is one of the biggest shows on broadcast, so there will undoubtedly be a lot of excitement about how the characters will be tested.

Thankfully, we don't have that long to wait for more episodes, since 9-1-1 is currently set to return Monday, September 19 at 8/7c.

