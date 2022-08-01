Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 8-01-22: What is Rolf Up To?

Salem's favorite mad scientist is back! The newly-pardoned Dr. Rolf again teams up with Kristen on Days of Our Lives during the week of 8-01-22, and even she's shocked by his latest experiment. Presumably, he intends to resurrect Jake, but there has to be more to it. Could the persistent rumors that Stefan will wake up in Jake's place be true? The spoiler video doesn't provide many clues; it's the most cryptic one that Days of Our Lives has had for ages. Kristen does look shocked as Rolf pulls back the curtain on his latest experiment, so it's safe to assume that he does something other than resurrecting Jake. Days of Our Lives: 13 Things That Only Happen in Salem Start Gallery That's too bad. Rolf's anti-death drug is a silly plot device, but this is one time it would have come in handy. Jake and Ava had potential as a couple, and it would be nice for her to get a happy ending for once. If Jake were to come back to life, it would negate the fake-widow plot that Ava and Gabi are cooking up as they prepare to go to war with EJ, rendering that whole thing pointless. If anyone can go toe-to-toe with EJ and come out on top, it's Ava, so let's go! Anyway, if Jake is still dead, what is Rolf up to? There are several potential scenarios here, all of which put Days of Our Lives squarely in the silly category with this story. Most likely, Rolf somehow saved Stefan's essence and will somehow implant it into Jake's body. Even Rolf couldn't resurrect Stefan because Stefan's heart is in Julie's body! He tried this before when he implanted a Stefano microchip into Steve's brain and a Gina microchip into Hope's. Eventually, it was reversed when Kayla removed the chips. If Rolf uses a microchip or similar technology, could Jake eventually be restored to his Jake identity? Or will Rolf have perfected the tech so that it's now irreversible? The jury's still out on that. In the meantime, if you don't like the supernatural/wacky science stuff, don't panic! We have eight spoilers below for Days of Our Lives during the week of 8-01-22; please scroll down to check them out.

Orpheus has a surprising request for Marlena.

Theoretically, nobody should be giving Orpheus the time of day, especially not Marlena, who he kidnapped and tormented decades ago.

However, Marlena may have a soft spot for Orpheus' kids -- after all, he forced her to be their new mother back in the day.

So if Orpheus' favor has to do with helping Evan, Marlena may agree. Similarly, if he asks her to be his therapist so he can be a better dad to his wayward son, that may be the perfect way to manipulate her into a 'Yes.'

Shawn and Evan wait for the results of the paternity test.

It's a no-brainer: Evan will be shown to be the father. Where would the drama be if Shawn could easily get rid of Evan and his paternity claim, after all?

But since DNA tests get switched regularly, can anyone trust that this is the true result?

Shawn won't give custody up without a fight, and Evan isn't above kidnapping the baby because he's too impatient to wait for this to work through the courts. Anything could happen once the test is done.

Gabi is thrown by Ava's unexpected demands.

Gabi still hasn't figured out that she cannot outscheme Ava.

It was never smart for her to make an enemy out of her, and now she's put herself in a position where Ava can get the better of her.

Gabi will probably have to do some groveling, and that's just for openers. She shouldn't have approached Ava about Jake's shares at Dimera before his body was cold.

Kristen watches anxiously as Rolf tries to work his magic.

As discussed above, even Kristen appears shocked by Rolf's plan.

He must be cooking up something truly bizarre for it to throw her off.

Even resurrecting Stefan seems too easy -- what's the twist in this?

Shawn turns to Belle for help.

Shawn probably wants to file for custody.

That might be a hard sell, especially after the Jan rift and Belle's mixed feelings about raising Jan's baby.

But let's hope they're on the same side this time! It's more enjoyable than having them be at each other's throats.

EJ calls Ava's bluff.

EJ didn't believe this convenient "we were just married" story, nor should he.

EJ is more Ava's speed as an opponent than Gabi. She'll most likely take his refusal to buy into this story as a challenge.

This could be fun!

Jada asks Eric out on a date.

Jada/Eric is probably a distraction on the way to an Eric/Nicole reunion.

That's unfortunate since Eric and Nicole have already crashed and burned too many times to count. It's time to move on.

However, these two may be a cute couple for as long as it lasts. Eric's support after Jada shot the mugger was a nice change of pace from his judgmentalism when it comes to Nicole.

Xander and Sarah search for clues in order to prove who murdered Abigail.

The Salem PD likes to throw darts at a list of names and hope they find the right person. It usually takes them four or five tries.

Sarah's freedom, sanity, and relationship with Xander hang in the balance here,

She and Xander are going to take matters into their own hands instead. Good for them.

Johnny coerces Paulina into helping him.

Seriously? Paulina was kind enough to buy Johnny a drink to commiserate.

She liked him better for Chanel than she did Allie, but if he starts trying to manipulate her, that could change in a heartbeat.

I wish we would move on past this awful triangle already. It's not doing anyone any favors.

Your turn, Days of Our Lives fanatics. Hit that big, blue SHOW COMMENTS button and let us know your thoughts about these spoilers!

