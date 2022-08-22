Days of Our Lives Spoilers Week of 8-22-22: Alex is Smitten!

It was only a matter of time. Alex rolled his eyes as younger brother Sonny waxed poetic about the beauty of being in a committed relationship, claiming that he liked his no-strings-attached sex life. That meant that sooner or later, Alex would meet someone who would make his heart sing enough for him to want to eat his words. And Days of Our Lives during the week of 8-22-22 might be when that happens. According to the spoiler video, Alex gets stars in his eyes after he literally runs into Stephanie Johnson, who has no interest in him whatsoever. Although Stephanie and Sonny are cousins, Alex has a different mother, so technically, they're not related and can date, but Stephanie doesn't want any part of that... yet. 17 Ships That Will Never Sail, But Should Start Gallery But falling hard for the person you can't stand is a Salem tradition, as is meeting by colliding in the Square, so Stephanie's disdain for Alex means nothing. Neither does Alex's claim to be smitten. This notorious womanizer seems to enjoy the chase and doesn't care who he ends up with at the end of the night as long as he doesn't sleep alone. Someone like Stephanie, who has the self-confidence to walk away, might make him lust harder for her, though if another woman catches his eye in the meantime, he could just as easily forget about her. Still, Alex has never claimed to be smitten or have any feelings whatsoever for his partner of the night before. Most of the time, he doesn't even know their names! Alex isn't the only one about to discover that matters of the heart are complicated, either. According to a clip in the spoiler video, Stefan wakes up eager to get back to Gabi. So much for Li and Kristen's plan to brainwash him to fall hard for Chloe. We could have told the not-so-dynamic duo that this goofy plan was doomed to failure, but surprisingly, it doesn't look like it's even going to get off the ground! Nicole will also be shocked when she walks in on a naked Eric and Jada. Why, Nicole? You have a husband who adores you and whom you claim to be in love with. Go back to him! A lot is going on in Salem during the week of 8-22-22! Please scroll down to check out all the spoilers.

Gabi grows suspicious of Li when she catches him with Dr. Rolf.

Gabi must have X-ray vision to see Rolf hiding in the back of the room while Li blocks the doorway!

In any case, Li's relationship with Gabi will probably fall apart soon, and it's his own damn fault.

Gabi wouldn't be above similar manipulations if their roles were reversed, but that doesn't mean she won't swear to get revenge. The only thing keeping her with Li is her need for his support at Dimera, so this could get interesting fast!

Stefan's brainwashing goes awry.

Of course, it does. Kristen's had a lot of goofy plans over the years, but this is one of the worst.

Even if the brainwashing had worked, it wouldn't have worked without the cooperation of two other people who want to be with each other: Chloe and Brady.

There was no guarantee Chloe would leave Brady for Stefan, with whom she had only a few dates, nor would Brady turn back to Kristen if she did. Without brainwashing everyone involved, this was never going to fly.

Gwen sits down with Rafe to tell her story of what happened the night Abigail died.

There's no guarantee that Gwen will tell anything close to the truth, but hopefully, we'll get some newly created flashbacks out of this.

Gwen may not be the killer.

There could be an additional twist in this in which we learn that she came to the mansion, disguised as Sarah, and planning to do away with Abigail, only to find someone else had beaten her to it.

Leo confesses his side of the story to Sloan.

This should clear Leo's name for once and for all as well as answer the question of how he ended up with Abigail's jewelry.

Presumably, he was hiding near the bedroom -- so why didn't he see the killer?

Hopefully, these scenes will leave us with more answers than questions.

EJ accuses Ava of trying to seduce Johnny.

Please let EJ be mistaken!

Ava hanging out with Johnny to get under EJ's skin is one thing, but we don't need a father/son love triangle, especially not when Ava is the mother of Johnny's cousin!

She might pretend to be into Johnny to get under EJ's skin, though. If anyone can out-scheme EJ, it's Ava.

Things heat up between Eric and Jada.

That didn't take long. This is what, their second or third date?

It seems strange that Eric, who was still so religious after leaving the priesthood that he wouldn't sleep with Nicole pre-marriage, would jump into bed with Jada.

It's pointless, too, if Jada is nothing but a roadblock on the way to Ericole reuniting. Is she going to be yet another woman Eric dumps when he realizes Nicole is still into him?

Chad and Stephanie get reacquainted.

Stephanie was Abigail's cousin, so she's giving Chad some much-needed family support.

But she isn't Chad's cousin.

It wouldn't be terrible if these two get together after enough time has passed.

Alex is smitten by Stephanie.

Is Alex really in love? Is he capable of such a thing?

Or is Stephanie simply a challenge because she seems immune to his charms?

It all depends on what he does after the meet-not-cute where he walks into her.

Days of Our Lives moves exclusively to Peacock on September 12, 2022. Until then, it airs on NBC on weekday afternoons. Check your local listings for airtimes or watch on Peacock on weeknights after 8 PM EST / 5 PM PST.

