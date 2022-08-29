Days of Our Lives Spoilers Week of 8-29-22: Orpheus' Latest Torment

Orpheus has never been your average villain. For about three decades, the ISA-agent-turned-baddie has tormented Roman and John over the death of his wife. And on Days of Our Lives during the week of 8-29-22, he's going to do it again. According to the spoiler video, Orpheus will somehow get Kate into his clutches along with Marlena and Kayla. Conveniently, Roman has finally forgiven Kate now that she turned herself in for knowing what Lucas did to Sami. Having to rescue her should solidify his feelings. Days of Our Lives: 13 Things That Only Happen in Salem Start Gallery Of course, these three women get abducted so often that it's no big deal. Can Kate fulfill her community service requirement with her quarterly required kidnap and rescue? In any case, while this story is less compelling than it might have been, at least Orpheus is back to playing mind games. According to the spoiler video, he sets a formidable task for the three worried husbands: solve a puzzle in an hour, or the women die. It's a plot worthy of Orpheus, but isn't there a fatal flaw in it? What stops the guys from tracing the location of his video message instead? And what kind of puzzle? Something tells us this isn't a game of Suduko! Meanwhile, a gruesome new development in the murder mystery will occur when Chad finds a bloody Sonny on the living room floor. We haven't heard anything about Zach Tinker exiting Days of Our Lives despite his other gig on ABC's Big Sky, so Sonny will likely pull through. Still, it's curious that someone keeps leaving bodies for Chad to find. It's almost as if it's a personal vendetta. We've got eight spoilers for Days of Our Lives during the week of 8-29-22. Please scroll down to check them all out!

Alex insists to Allie and Chanel that he's met the woman of his dreams.

No, Alex, right now, you've met the infatuation of your dreams. And blowing off Allie and Chanel after texting obsessively about getting together again is not cool.

Still, Alex could use some friends, so if he wants to confide in them about his interest in Stephanie, that's fine.

Maybe the women could give him advice on how to approach someone he's interested in. Not love-bombing Stephanie might be a good place to start.

Sonny tries to convince Stephanie to work for him.

Stephanie doesn't want to cross paths with Alex on a daily basis, and who can blame her?

Though as a PR specialist, does she need to be in the office? Why can't she and Sonny have meetings by video chat or phone, preferably without Alex?

That way, she can still work with Sonny but won't have to deal with the constant unwanted attention.

Orpheus crashes Roman's birthday celebration.

It wouldn't be a party without an uninvited guest.

This must be how Roman's archenemy gets ahold of Kate.

Seriously, with Orpheus on the loose, why don't the people he hates most have any security?

Kristen continues to conspire with Dr. Rolf.

The ship has probably sailed on brainwashing Stefan to fall for Chloe instead of Gabi.

The man's love for his wife was so strong that he could get out of bed and drive to the Dimera mansion hours after being given a heart transplant.

Still, Kristen won't give up on this crazy plan very easily and will probably demand that Rolf do all sorts of ridiculous things.

Rachel lashes out at Chloe.

What ideas has Kristen put in her head?

Or is that locket infused with a special Rolf concoction?

In any case, Kristen appears to be successfully using her daughter as a weapon to eliminate Chloe from Brady's life. The only question is: what will Brady and Chloe do about it?

John, Roman, and Steve receive a mysterious package from Orpheus.

As mentioned above, the three get a threat from Orpheus and are forced to solve a mysterious puzzle.

This could be fun, but it could also be stupid.

Let's hope this is the last time Orpheus kidnaps and threatens to blow up Marlena and Kayla, though at least Kate is a new addition to his hit list.

Leo pays Sonny a surprise visit.

Leo visiting Sonny just before Sonny turns into a bloody mess on the floor doesn't bode well.

Could Leo have been the person who killed Abigail after all? Or is he being set up to take a fall?

Either way, could this please be the last stabbing for a while? Enough is enough.

Chloe fears Nicole is flirting with disaster.

Spoiler alert: Chloe is right. And 'disaster' is a perfect description for this ridiculous storyline.

Nicole is married to Rafe, while Eric has moved on. There is no reason for Nicole to obsess over Eric's new relationship and how fast it is or isn't moving, and definitely none for (almost) sharing with him that she had an erotic dream starring him.

Be happy with what you have for once, Nicole! Sheesh.

