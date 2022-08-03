NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i to Stage Another Crossover With Season Premieres

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i will collide again in the fall.

According to People, both series are staging another crossover, beginning Monday, September 19 at 9/8c.

Yes, that's the date of their season premieres, meaning something huge is about to go down.

NCIS‘ Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, Gary Cole, Brian Dietzen, and Diona Reasonover will appear on NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 Episode 1.

As per usual, plot details are being kept under wraps, but we're sure this will be huge if it's beginning with the season premieres of both shows.

The series first crossed paths in March when Nick (Valderamma) and Jessica (Law) made their way to Hawaii with the aim of helping Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) with an old case.

Crossovers are commonly used on procedurals on the broadcast networks.

They're a great way to get fans invested in both shows, but it remains to be seen how imperative it will be to watch both shows on the night they premiere.

Despite some erosion across the franchise, NCIS remains a heavy hitter for CBS.

All three shows snagged renewals for the 2022-23 season back in March, well ahead of upfronts.

“NCIS, one of the most popular and enduring series in the world, and fan favorite NCIS: LOS ANGELES have been hugely successful on the CBS schedule for years,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment.

“With the strong new addition of NCIS: HAWAI`I, we are able to expand the strength of this formidable franchise across our schedule."

"We couldn’t be more excited to have all three talented casts and creative teams back to bring more compelling NCIS stories to viewers in the U.S. and around the globe.”

NCIS is the #1 broadcast series this season, delivering 11.11 million viewers and improving its new Monday 9:00 PM time slot by +149%.

NCIS: Hawai'i is currently averaging 8.29 million viewers and is a time period winner on Monday at 10:00 PM, improving the time slot by +26%.

NCIS: Los Angeles, meanwhile, is averaging 7.27 million viewers and is the top scripted program in its competitive time period Sunday at 10:00 PM.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.