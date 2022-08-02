Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin's Elena Goode on Marjorie's Secrets, Relationship With Noa, & More!

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin premiered July 28 with a three-part premiere that introduced us to a new generation of liars and by extension, their parents.

The mothers were crucial to the success of the original series, and here, they're more crucial than ever due to the new iteration of A seemingly targeting the girls for the sins of their mothers.

Elena Goode plays Marjorie Olivar, the mother of Noa (Maia Reficco).

When I asked Goode what attracted her to the series, she felt like many aspects were telling her to sign on.

"There are so many aspects of it that make it unique, interesting, thought-provoking, and emotional," Goode shared with TV Fanatic.

"There was so much depth to all of the characters. We're living in this Pretty Little Liars universe, but this is a whole new expression of it."

"And I think what makes it so exciting and so attractive is that each and every individual character is very, very complex."

Thanks to the events of 1999, the mothers are a big part of the series.

Goode believes that creative decisions will help the series reach a wider variety of viewers.

"I think that's exciting because the experiences that the young women are going through, their story is an important one to carry through to all different generations," Goode added.

"And I think the reverse is also true with the experiences of the mothers that even though parents are supposed to represent pillars of wisdom and strength and responsibility in truth, parents are humans that flawed."

Marjorie's relationship with Noa was portrayed to be flawed throughout the series premiere.

"Their relationship is very dynamic at times. You will see the protectiveness and closeness they have for one another, the loyalty that exists there," Goode continued.

"And at other times, you will see the exact opposite dynamic at play between them. You will see betrayal, you will see dishonesty. You will also see a lack of trust."

"You will see all of these different emotions and dynamics unfold in their relationship while simultaneously maintaining that strong mother-daughter bond."

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 Episode 3 found Noa confiding in Shawne that she didn't break the law and was covering for her mother.

With someone like A on the loose, secrets don't stay buried, and it's only a matter of time before it comes to the forefront.

As for whether Marjorie would blame her daughter if that happens, Elena teases, "Knowing Marjorie, yes, she would."

The mothers started to understand that something is very wrong in Millwood at the end of the premiere, and Marjorie teased that they will move forward in a way viewers will not expect.

"Marjorie's active tool to deal with difficult things and to deal with things that she wants to hide is denial. That's always kind of been her go-to, to avoid, to deny, and to suppress at all costs," Elena said of what Marjorie will do next.

The next two episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin drop Thursday on HBO Max.

Return to TV Fanatic for a full review when they drop.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.