The Good Doctor Spinoff in the Works at ABC

at .

ABC is closing in on another franchise.

Deadline revealed Monday that a spinoff of the hit series The Good Doctor is in development.

Characters from the planned series will appear in an episode of The Good Doctor Season 6.

Glassman is Proud - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 18

The potential series will center on Joni, “a twentysomething woman who battles obsessive compulsive disorder but is a brilliant lawyer,” according to the outlet.

Joni will be introduced to The Good Doctor (universe?) when she is hired as a defense attorney for Freddie Highmore’s Dr. Shaun Murphy.

Shaun Visualizes - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 17

"Relatively new to her upscale law firm, Joni, who is funny, eager, self-aware and a bit anxious, is part of Shaun’s legal defense team,” the logline teases.

“Despite breezing through law school and her Bar exam, Joni’s OCD symptoms take a severe toll on her personal and professional life. Living with OCD, Joni has never wanted to be treated differently and is often embarrassed of her symptoms."

"She is a great lawyer but was forced to threaten to sue the firm (for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act) when they tried to fire her because of her peculiar behaviors.”

The backdoor pilot will also introduce Janet.

Reality Show Couple - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 16

“Armed with a fierce intellect and a dry, rapier wit, Janet is a highly regarded attorney and partner at the firm,” according to the description.

“A seasoned veteran, Janet has represented Dr. Glassman in several legal matters over the course of 30 years, so Glassman turns to her to represent his protégé Shaun."

News of the spinoff is a surprise, but the series has been a strong performer for ABC since its debut.

It's becoming increasingly difficult to launch new IP, so networks are looking to proven franchises to mine new hits from.

An Atypical Couple - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 16

ABC will launch The Rookie Feds this fall. The show is headlined by Niecy Nash, who was introduced in a backdoor pilot earlier this year.

The Good Doctor returns for its sixth season in the fall.

What are your thoughts on the spinoff?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Good Doctor Quotes

I don’t go to church, I swear, and I have sex with strange men. Your room’s on the left.

Sybil

Aren’t we judged by how we treat people? I don’t mean as doctors. I mean as people. Especially those who don’t have the same advantages that we have. We hire Shaun and we give hope to those people with limitations that those limitations are not what they think they are. That they do have a shot! We hire Shaun and we make this hospital better for it. We hire Shaun and we are better people for it.

Dr. Aaron Glassman

The Good Doctor

The Good Doctor Photos

What Happened to Mateo? - The Good Doctor
Pleasantly Surprised - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 18
A Medical Emergency - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 18
Asher and His Parents - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 18
Giving Shaun Support - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 18
Kathy Mazur Guest Stars - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 18

The Good Doctor Videos

The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Promo: Who Will Not Survive the Outbreak?
The Good Doctor Promo: Who Will Not Survive the Outbreak?
The Good Doctor Sneak Peek: An Airborne Virus Turns Deadly
The Good Doctor Sneak Peek: An Airborne Virus Turns Deadly
  1. The Good Doctor
  2. The Good Doctor Spinoff in the Works at ABC