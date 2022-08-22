The Resort: Peacock's Comedy Thriller Gets Primetime Airing on NBC

The Resort is one of the best series of the year.

The hit Peacock comedy-drama drew rave reviews when it touched down on the streaming service last month.

Now, NBC will give potential fans the a way to watch the series premiere without paying.

A special airing of the premiere will air on NBC Wednesday, August 24 at 9 p.m.

The episode follows an episode of America's Got Talent, so the trick here is to get people to watch the rest of the series over on Peacock.

“Peacock audiences are hooked on the week-to-week mystery of The Resort, and bringing the premiere episode to NBC is the perfect way to introduce it to new fans,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, according to Deadline.

“NBC viewers already know and love William Jackson Harper from The Good Place, and joined by the incredible Cristin Milioti, the two lead a phenomenal cast that is giving people their next binge-worthy series.”

"A multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time," reads the synopsis.

"An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior," it continues.

"When I was much younger and had more energy, I wanted to make a big summer movie with mystery, detectives, adventure, comedy, tragedy, romance, a natural disaster, plus a dose of the surreal and existential — and ideally it would have been for Universal," Said Andy Siara, showrunner, writer, and EP when the trailer and premiere date dropped.

"That didn’t happen. But now, many years later, we have The Resort… and it’s kind of a big summer movie with all of those things… just split into 8 half-hour episodes on Peacock, which is kind of like the sibling of Universal, so it all came together in the end."

"Moving on— The Resort is about a lot of things. There are big swings, and little swings. It’s someone looking back on their life and trying to remember the good times, mixed with a 5-year-old playing with toys in the backyard."

TV Fanatic's Carissa Pavlica said in her review, "The Resort is not only one of the best shows of the year but one of the most entertaining and satisfying."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.