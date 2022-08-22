Thor: Love & Thunder, Obi-Wan Kenobi Special, & More Get Disney+ Premiere Dates

at .

Disney+ Day is fast approaching, and the streaming service has confirmed another string of premiere dates.

Thor: Love and Thunder, which was released in theaters earlier this year, will be available Thursday, September 8.

The flick has so far generated $737 million at the worldwide box office.

Thor: Love and Thunder Photo

Chris Hemsworth returns as the titular superhero.

The rest of the cast is rounded out by Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson. Jaimie Alexander, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe, and Natalie Portman.

Chris Hemsworth attends the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder

The Waititi-directed move focuses on Thor as he turns to Valkyrie, Korg, and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to battle Gorr the God Butcher, who attempts to make the gods extinct.

Marvel movies typically land on Disney+ within 45 days, but the wait is a tiny bit longer here for Thor.

Disney+ Day promises to be filled with big announcements, premieres, and everything you'd expect.

Also on tap is Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, a documentary from Lucasfilm that takes viewers inside the return of the iconic character in the limited series.

Obi-Wan Returns for Disney Series

Undoubtedly, there will be some big secrets revealed about the production process.

As if that wasn't enough excitement, Disney+ will also release new Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs, which will surely be fun for all the family.

Cool, right?

The streaming service, which will soon be home to Dancing With the Stars, is also planning a huge special to commemorate the transition.

Cheryl Burke attends Dancing With The Stars Season 27 Cast Reveal

It will feature Derek Hough, Kym Johnson, Cheryl Burke, and Brandon Armstrong.

As previously reported, the day will also mark the debut of Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks.

Hanks plays Geppetto, the woodcarver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio's guide as well as his "conscience."

Pinocchio on Disney+

What are your thoughts on all the big premieres?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.

